Kansas Judicial Center closed Tuesday due to adverse weather conditions

TOPEKA—The Kansas Judicial Center will be closed Tuesday, February 18, due to adverse weather conditions.

Court personnel will work remotely, but offices in the Kansas Judicial Center will be closed to in-person service.

Individual judicial chambers may remain open at the discretion of a justice or judge. Visitors will want to call ahead if they plan to visit judicial chambers.

All activities affected by this change will be rescheduled, including meetings. Participants will be notified of new meeting times and dates.

This closure announcement applies to the Judicial Center only. Shawnee County District Court, like all district courts, will make its own announcement if the court plans to close due to adverse weather conditions.

Visit the judicial branch website at kscourts.gov for updates.