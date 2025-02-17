WTO and OECD release expanded dataset on trade in services covering over 200 economies

The data on regional trade flows of digitally deliverable services shows that, in Europe, 62% of these exports were to economies within the region (see Chart 1). In contrast, North America exported 82% of its digitally deliverable services to economies outside the region. Regions such as the Middle East, South and Central America and the Caribbean, and Africa likewise focused on external markets.

Chart 1: Regional exports of digitally deliverable services by destination, 2023

% share based on balanced values

Source: WTO estimates (2025). Balanced Trade in Services dataset (BaTIS) in the WTO Global Services Trade Data Hub.

* CIS refers to the Commonwealth of Independent States, including certain associate and former member states.

Note: Digitally deliverable services in the chart include financial and insurance services, telecommunications, computer and information services, other business services, charges for the use of intellectual property n.i.e., services, as well as personal, cultural and recreational services, such as audiovisual services.

An in-depth analysis of digitally deliverable services further shows that the share of Africa's exports of computer services to Europe rose from 47.6% in 2019 to 51.4% in 2023. Increased regionalization was observed in Asia as well as in North America and in South and Central America and the Caribbean, but it was less pronounced, over the same period.

Chart 2: Computer services exports by origin and destination, 2023

% shares based on balanced values

1 CIS refers to the Commonwealth of Independent States, including certain associate and former member states.

2 Includes the Caribbean.

Source WTO estimates (2025). Balanced Trade in Services dataset (BaTIS) in the WTO Global Services Trade Data Hub.

BaTIS data also sheds light on exports of "other business services," including diverse professional, management, and technical services, from groups such as Small, Vulnerable Economies (SVEs). In 2023, SVE exports reached primarily major markets such as the United States (14%), the United Kingdom (12%) and Japan (8%) among others.

Chart 3: Small and Vulnerable Economies (SVEs) exports of “Other business services” by destination, 2023

% share based on balanced values

Source: WTO estimates (2025). Balanced Trade in Services dataset (BaTIS) in the WTO Global Services Trade Data Hub.

The BaTIS dataset, available for download, contains (i) reported bilateral data by economies, (ii) reported data including adjustments and estimates to fill data gaps, and (iii) the final balanced values to reconcile asymmetrical exports and imports.