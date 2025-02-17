Statement by the Prime Minister on the passing of Antonine Maillet

CANADA, February 17 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the passing of Antonine Maillet:

“It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Antonine Maillet, a celebrated figure in Canadian literature and an unwavering voice for the Acadian community.

“Born in Bouctouche, New Brunswick, Ms. Maillet had a prolific career as a novelist, a playwright, and a scholar, leaving an indelible mark on Canada’s cultural landscape. Over some fifty works, she brought Acadian stories to the forefront. This included her play La Sagouine, which made her a household name, and her novel Pélagie-la-Charrette, which earned her the 1979 Prix Goncourt – making her only the sixth woman to receive this prestigious French literature award and the first non-European recipient. Ms. Maillet’s work helped foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of Acadian culture and earned her widespread recognition. She was a recipient of the Order of New Brunswick, an Officer of the National Order of Quebec, and a Companion of the Order of Canada, among many other accolades.

“Ms. Maillet was also a translator of literary works and a passionate educator, who taught in Canada and abroad, including at the Université de Montréal and the University of California. From 1989 to 2000, she served as Chancellor of the Université de Moncton, where she further helped shine a light on Acadian culture.

“On behalf of all Canadians, I extend my deepest condolences to Ms. Maillet’s family, her friends, and the countless people who were touched by her work. She was a beacon of Acadian pride and resilience, and I know her voice will continue to inspire generations to celebrate the stories that make Canada’s cultural tapestry so rich and diverse.”