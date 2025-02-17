Submit Release
FARO to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 on February 24, 2025

LAKE MARY, Fla., Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FARO® Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced that after market close on Monday, February 24, 2025, it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. In conjunction with the release, Peter Lau, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Horwath, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 4:30 pm. ET.
                                                             
Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing +1 800-579-2543 (U.S.) or +1 785-424-1789 (International) and using the passcode FARO. To avoid a delay in connecting to the call, please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start time. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website at: https://www.faro.com/about-faro/investor-relations/events

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About FARO
For over 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit www.faro.com. 


Matthew Horwath, Chief Financial Officer
FARO Technologies, Inc.
+1 407-562-5005
IR@Faro.com

Michael Funari or Erica Mannion 
Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
+1 617-542-6180
IR@Faro.com

