Real Pro Auto Service marks 33 years of delivering honest, high-quality auto repair and maintenance services in Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Saranac, MI.

Reaching 33 years in business is a proud milestone. Our success comes from honest service, expert repairs, and the trust of our amazing customers." — John Stewart, Owner

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Pro Auto Service Celebrates 33 Years of Trusted Automotive Care

Real Pro Auto Service, a trusted name in automotive repair and maintenance with locations in Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Saranac, Michigan, is thrilled to announce its 33rd anniversary. Since opening its doors, the company has remained dedicated to providing honest, high-quality automotive care, earning the loyalty of generations of customers.

A Legacy of Excellence in Automotive Repair

For over three decades, Real Pro Auto Service has built its reputation on integrity, transparency, and expert craftsmanship. Specializing in a wide range of repair services, including brake repair, engine diagnostics, transmission maintenance, and oil changes, the company ensures every vehicle receives top-tier care.

"Celebrating 33 years in business is an incredible milestone for us," said John Stewart, Owner of Real Pro Auto Service. "Our success comes from our commitment to honest service, expert repairs, and putting our customers first. We are grateful to the communities of Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Saranac for their continued trust and support."

Commitment to Quality and Customer Satisfaction

Real Pro Auto Service's ASE-certified technicians are dedicated to ensuring every customer receives the highest standard of service. Their 2-year/24,000-mile warranty provides peace of mind, while their same-day service commitment minimizes downtime for vehicle owners.

To further enhance the customer experience, Real Pro Auto Service offers free loaner cars, local shuttle services, and after-hours drop-off options, making car care as convenient as possible.

33 Years of Community Involvement

Real Pro Auto Service is committed to supporting the local communities it serves. The company actively participates in and gives back to its communities through sponsorships and donations that benefit local events, schools, and charitable organizations. This shows that the auto repair services company is not only focused on profit but also on making a positive impact in the areas where it operates.

Looking Ahead to the Future

As Real Pro Auto Service celebrates this milestone, the company remains committed to staying at the forefront of the automotive industry. With continued investments in professional diagnostic tools, technician training, and customer service enhancements, Real Pro Auto Service looks forward to many more years of exceptional service.

About Real Pro Auto Service

Established 33 years ago, Real Pro Auto Service has been a pillar of trust and reliability in Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Saranac, MI. Offering a comprehensive range of repair services, the company is committed to transparency, integrity, and expert care. Customers can rely on ASE-certified technicians, high-quality parts, and outstanding customer service for all their automotive needs.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit their website or call (616) 642-3000.They are located at 3338 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508, United States, 36 Church St, Saranac, MI 48881, United States and 2323 28th St SW, Wyoming, MI 49519, United States.

