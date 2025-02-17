Roch Dog and Pawsome Partner to Raise the Bar for Pet-Friendly Hotels In Canada

The world's best dog friendly hotels, certified, ranked & reviewed by Roch.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roch Dog , the dog-friendly hotel certification and rating agency, today announced a strategic partnership with Pawsome Concierge, Canada's leading provider of VIP canine concierge services. This collaboration will leverage Roch Dog’s data-driven certification system to identify hotels that fall short in their pet-friendly standards, while Pawsome Concierge provides the training, consulting, and services needed to help them improve.Through this partnership, Roch Dog will share hotel performance data with Pawsome Concierge, flagging hotels that rank lowest in key areas such as policies, services, amenities, and staff preparedness. Armed with these insights, Pawsome Concierge will step in to offer targeted training programs, operational consulting, and premium dog services, helping hotels transform their pet policies into genuine dog-welcoming experiences."The words 'pet-friendly' do not necessarily mean that a hotel welcomes dogs or provides genuine hospitality to dog owners," said Guise Bule, CEO of Roch. "Our certification and ranking process highlights which hotels are failing to deliver on the promise of pet-friendly, and through our partnership with Pawsome Concierge, we’re giving them the tools to improve, helping move the hotel industry beyond pet-friendly tolerance and towards true canine hospitality."Pawsome Concierge’s expert team will work directly with underperforming hotels to train staff in canine behaviour, emergency preparedness, and customer service for dog-owning guests. Additionally, hotels will gain access to Pawsome Concierge’s VIP canine concierge services, including on-demand dog walking, pet-sitting, and in-room pet amenities. These upgrades will help hotels not only improve their Roch Rank but also attract and retain the long-term loyalty of dog-owning travellers looking for premium dog-friendly stays."At Pawsome Concierge, we believe travelling with your pet should be as seamless as travelling with your child. Through our partnership with Roch, we’re helping Canadian hotels go beyond the pet-friendly label and create truly pet-inclusive experiences, ensuring every guest—two-legged or four—feels at home," said Teresa D’Agostino, the Founder of Pawsome Concierge. This partnership represents a proactive approach to improving dog-friendly travel, ensuring that hotels meet the rising demand for authentic pet hospitality. With Roch providing the data and rankings and Pawsome Concierge delivering the expertise and services, this collaboration is set to drive a new standard for dog-friendly hotels in Canada and eventually worldwide.About Roch: Roch Dog is the world’s first pet-friendly hotel certification and rating agency. It uses data-driven analysis to assess and rank hotels based on their commitment to canine hospitality. By evaluating everything from policies and amenities to training and services, Roch provides transparency for dog owners and actionable insights for hotels looking to improve their pet-friendly offerings and differentiate themselves in a competitive pet-friendly market.About Pawsome: Pawsome Concierge is Canada’s premier provider of VIP canine concierge services, offering luxury pet amenities, professional dog walking, pet-sitting, and customised in-room experiences for hotel guests with dogs. In addition to delivering high-end pet services, Pawsome Concierge works directly with hotels to enhance their dog-friendly standards through expert training and consulting.

