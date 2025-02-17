Medical Marketing Whiz Joins National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO)
Medical Marketing Whiz Joins National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO), Strengthening Its Commitment to Women’s Health & Leadership
As a women-owned and operated company, Medical Marketing Whiz understands the unique challenges and opportunities faced by female business leaders—especially those in the healthcare industry. By joining NAWBO, the agency strengthens its commitment to advocating for women in business, fostering collaboration, and providing cutting-edge marketing solutions to physicians and medical practices that focus on women’s health, wellness, and aesthetics.
𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 & 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬
Medical Marketing Whiz has helped hundreds of OBGYNs, urogynecologists, medical spas, and wellness providers build their brands, attract more patients, and grow their practices. As a NAWBO member, the company gains access to a network of trailblazing women entrepreneurs, providing invaluable resources and connections that will directly benefit the women’s health providers and medical professionals it serves.
"Joining NAWBO is a natural step for us," said Lori Werner, Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz. "As a company founded by women, for women, we believe in lifting up fellow female entrepreneurs—whether they’re running medical practices or leading their own businesses. This membership strengthens our ability to support women in healthcare, giving them the tools and strategies to thrive."
𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
By being part of NAWBO, Medical Marketing Whiz will:
✔ Expand its network to connect with more women leaders and healthcare innovators.
✔ Gain exclusive business resources that help female physicians market and scale their practices effectively.
✔ Advocate for women in business & healthcare, reinforcing the importance of women-led medical practices.
This membership is more than just a recognition—it’s a commitment to helping women succeed in both business and healthcare.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐳
Medical Marketing Whiz is a leading digital marketing agency specializing in reputation management, social media, patient education, and brand growth for medical practices. With a focus on women’s health, aesthetics, and wellness, the company provides done-for-you marketing solutions that help physicians attract and retain patients, increase revenue, and establish their authority in their field.
For more information, visit www.medicalmarketingwhiz.com or contact (888) 418-8065
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐍𝐀𝐖𝐁𝐎
The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) is a premier organization dedicated to supporting and advocating for women entrepreneurs across the country. Through education, networking, and policy influence, NAWBO empowers women business owners to scale and succeed in their industries.
