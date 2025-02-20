Jamie Greenleaf Delivers Keynote at 'From Insight to Impact' Conference; Receives Marshall Allen Legacy Award

www.fiduciaryinabox.com Jamie Greenleaf, Co-Founder of FIAB

Jamie Greenleaf delivered a keynote on CAA compliance and received the Marshall Allen Legacy Award for leadership in fiduciary education and healthcare reform.

Too many employers feel stuck with rising healthcare costs and limited options. The truth? You have more control than you think—if you know where to look and what questions to ask.” — Jamie Greenleaf, Co-Founder of FIAB

RED BANK, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fiduciary In A Box (FIAB) is proud to announce that Jamie Greenleaf, Co-Founder of FIAB, delivered a keynote address at " From Insight to Impact : Challenging the Health Plan Status Quo" on February 19 at the Hyatt Place - Riverfront in Wilmington, DE.During her keynote, “CAA 2021 Training Update - Navigating the New Fiduciary Landscape in Healthcare,” Jamie shared actionable strategies for employers and consultants to streamline their fiduciary responsibilities while maximizing healthcare value. She outlined practical steps for ensuring compliance under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 (CAA) while increasing transparency and accountability in benefits operations.Following her keynote, Jamie was honored as one of the inaugural recipients of the Marshall Allen Legacy Award, recognizing her leadership in fiduciary education and healthcare reform."Fiduciary responsibility in healthcare isn’t just about compliance—it’s about positive impact and providing meaningful benefits to employees," said Jamie Greenleaf. "I’m incredibly honored to receive this award and to continue Marshall Allen’s legacy of equipping people with knowledge and tools to create real change in healthcare."The Marshall Allen Legacy Award, presented by 4C Digital Health , honors individuals who have made a profound impact in promoting fairness, transparency, and accountability in the healthcare system. Named in memory of investigative journalist and reformer Marshall Allen (1972-2024), the award celebrates those who embody his values of education, innovation, courage, and advocacy. Jamie was recognized for her dedication to educating employers and consultants on their fiduciary responsibilities, helping them navigate an increasingly complex healthcare system with confidence.Take the Next Step Toward Fiduciary Excellence:Jamie’s work through FIAB continues to empower employers with the tools and guidance needed to implement strong fiduciary practices in both health and retirement plans. To learn more about how FIAB can help your organization navigate fiduciary responsibilities with confidence, visit www.fiduciaryinabox.com or contact us at info@fiduciaryinabox.com.About Fiduciary In A Box:Fiduciary In A Box (FIAB) is a SaaS platform that helps employers establish and document fiduciary processes for managing health benefits and retirement plans. FIAB simplifies compliance by guiding users through best practices, ensuring transparency, and mitigating risks for plan sponsors.For media inquiries, please contact:press@fiduciaryinabox.com | www.fiduciaryinabox.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.