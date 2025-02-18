JOE & THE JUICE ANNOUNCES NEW PREMIUM STEAK SANDWICH IN PARTNERSHIP WITH NBA ALL-STAR KEVIN DURANT

'THE STEAK' by JOE & THE JUICE x KEVIN DURANT

JOE & THE JUICE debuts its first premium steak sandwich, crafted with 2x NBA champion Kevin Durant, packed with 33g of protein for sustained energy.

The goal of this collab was simple: We got a great team together to create a great product. I hope my fans and fans of Joe & The Juice enjoy!” — Kevin Durant

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JOE & THE JUICE , the renowned global fast-casual chain synonymous with high-quality juices, coffees, and nutritious food offerings, is collaborating with 2x NBA champion Kevin Durant to launch The Steak by Kevin Durant, a limited-edition premium sandwich available globally on March 5th.The Steak by Kevin Durant — the brand's first-ever premium sandwich — is a thoughtfully crafted protein-rich option for those seeking long-lasting nourishment. Inspired by Durant's passion for health and sustained performance, The Steak introduces a robust flavor profile distinct from classic menu items, such as the viral Tunacado and famed Joe’s Club.Featuring savory sliced steak, rich Grana Padano, crunchy gherkins, refreshing tomato, and peppery arugula, the sandwich serves as a go-to source for refueling. Sweet and zesty honey mustard dressing adds a burst of flavor, keeping the sandwich balanced and satisfying.“We're honored to introduce our new, first-of-its-kind, premium sandwich collaboration with KD himself—an inspiration both on and off the court. At JOE & THE JUICE, we always aim to partner with individuals who stand out and transcend the field they’re in. We’re thrilled to share this delicious, protein-rich creation with the world.” says Kasper Garnell, Global VP of Brand & Communications at JOE & THE JUICE.Designed to further diversify the signature pink menu, The Steak by Kevin Durant was made with daily sustained energy in mind – and is packed with 33 grams of protein. Now, customers can visit their local JOE & THE JUICE with menu options fit for all times of the day: from morning to evening.The Steak by Kevin Durant will be available globally at JOE & THE JUICE locations worldwide, with pricing varying by location, starting on March 5th through June 30th. For more information, please download the JOE App

