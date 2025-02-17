Local Tree Care Business Skyrockets with 87% Web Traffic Surge and Record Leads

Heartwood Tree Care revamped its online marketing with 1SEO Digital Agency, driving record-breaking leads through SEO, PPC, and content marketing.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local tree care company Heartwood Tree Care is experiencing record growth after implementing a new digital marketing strategy developed by 1SEO Digital Agency. The Charlotte-based business, which specializes in tree care and plant health, saw a surge in leads and revenue throughout 2024 following the launch of an updated website and a targeted digital marketing campaign.In March 2024, Heartwood Tree Care sought to improve its online presence after relying on outdated marketing methods. With a website that no longer met modern user expectations and minimal digital outreach, the company turned to 1SEO Digital Agency for a solution."At 1SEO, our goal is to help businesses grow by making it easier for customers to find and connect with them online," said CJ Stasik, CEO of 1SEO Digital Agency. "Heartwood Tree Care came to us looking to spark connections with new customers, and we implemented a strategy that modernized their outreach and introduced them to the right homeowners."1SEO Digital Agency crafted a data-driven approach using search engine optimization ( local SEO ), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, and content marketing. The redesigned website, which launched in October 2024, improved navigation and user experience, leading to increased engagement and conversions.By the summer of 2024, Heartwood Tree Care had achieved record-breaking results, including:766 form submissions and 978 inbound calls exceeding 60 seconds.A 42% jump in call volume in August, following Hurricane Helene, when the company provided emergency tree removal services.A 38% rise in PPC leads, 33% increase in social media leads, and 44% boost in Local Services Ads (LSA) leads.The company's new website also delivered an 87% increase in web traffic in October compared to the previous year. Additionally, a mix of Google Ads, Paid Meta Ads, and radio promotions helped broaden brand awareness while reducing the cost per lead.The success of Heartwood Tree Care underscores the importance of a well-executed digital marketing strategy. As more businesses shift their focus online, experts say companies that embrace digital transformation will continue to see growth."The numbers prove the impact," said a representative from 1SEO Digital Agency. "SEO, pay per click , and strategic content help businesses connect with new audiences, operate more efficiently, and achieve measurable growth."With its new tree care marketing strategy in place, Heartwood Tree Care looks ahead to continued success in serving the Charlotte community.

