Kasi & Chuck Wicks Open Up About Their Son’s Autism Diagnosis in Exclusive Interview on Inchstones Podcast

Jason Aldean’s sister Kasi & country star Chuck Wicks share their son’s autism journey in an exclusive podcast interview. https://inchstones.castos.com/**

NEW YORK, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Before publicly announcing their son Tucker’s autism diagnosis, Kasi Wicks (sister of country star Jason Aldean) and country artist Chuck Wicks sat down for an exclusive and emotional interview on Inchstones Podcast, sharing their journey with autism for the first time.

In this powerful conversation, Kasi and Chuck reveal: The moment they realized Tucker was different and how they came to understand autism. The emotional highs and lows of their journey to diagnosis. A message of hope for parents navigating neurodiversity.

“We wanted to share this journey with Sarah because we know how deeply she understands it,” says Kasi Wicks. “Her strength has always given me strength.”

🎧 The full episode dropped February 17, 2025 on all major podcast platforms.

Listen here: https://inchstones.castos.com/

For interviews & media requests, contact: 📩 Sarah Kernion – Sarah@saturdaysstory.com

📲 Follow for updates & exclusive clips: Instagram & X: @saturdaysstory

Media Contact: Sarah Kernion | Host, Inchstones Podcast 📧 sarah@saturdaysstory.com | 646-761-4676 🎙 Podcast Link: www.inchstones.castos.com

