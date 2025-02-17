Helping a Hero Releases Special Presidents Day Video Honoring America’s Commander-in-Chief and Our Veterans

Join the Helping a Hero 100 Home Challenge

Military Heroes Young Sons Logan and Xander Parker (ages 7 and 4), Join Wounded Veterans to Pay Tribute to President Donald Trump in Inspiring Video Message

This video is a tribute not only to the President, but to every brave man and woman who has served this country.” — Meredith Iler

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping a Hero, a Texas-based nonprofit dedicated to providing specially adapted homes for severely wounded veterans, is proud to announce the release of a special Presidents Day tribute video. This inspiring video honors the leadership of America’s Commander-in-Chief, President Donald J. Trump, and his unwavering commitment to our nation’s veterans and active-duty service members.The video, which features a stirring compilation of historic moments, presidential speeches, and reflections on the sacrifices made by our military heroes, highlights the deep connection between the presidency and those who have served in uniform. It serves as a powerful reminder of the responsibility we all share in supporting those who have defended our freedoms.“At Helping a Hero, we believe in honoring the legacy of our nation’s leaders while recognizing the extraordinary sacrifices of our veterans,” said Meredith Iler, Founder of Helping a Hero. “This video is a tribute not only to the President, but to every brave man and woman who has served this country.”The video also reinforces Helping a Hero’s mission of providing specially adapted homes to wounded veterans, ensuring they have a safe and comfortable environment to rebuild their lives. Through partnerships with builders, donors, and patriotic Americans, the organization continues to make a tangible difference in the lives of those who have given so much for our country.As part of its ongoing commitment, Helping a Hero invites Americans to join the 100 Homes Challenge, led by Johnny Morris, Founder of Bass Pro Shops and Lead Outfitter. Morris has pledged to fund 25% of the cost of the next 100 homes for wounded warriors and encourages individuals and corporations to contribute to the remaining costs. To date, 51 homes have been awarded across 16 states.Helping a Hero encourages all Americans to watch and share this meaningful tribute video, available at:By spreading awareness and showing support, we can all play a role in honoring those who have sacrificed for our freedom.ABOUT HELPING A HERO:Helping A Hero is one of the top national charities leading a coalition of builders, suppliers, patriots, and veterans to provide specially adapted homes for catastrophically wounded warriors injured in the Global War on Terror. Helping A Hero also provides support programs such as marriage retreats, caregiver retreats, recreational activities, and emergency needs grants for those accepted into the Helping a Hero program to help them thrive and not just survive.JOIN THE 100 HOMES CHALLENGE:Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops and Lead Outfitter has pledged to fund 25% of the cost of the next 100 Helping a Hero Homes and invites the American people and companies alike to help fund the other 75% of the cost of these homes. To date, we have awarded 51 of the 100 homes to deserving wounded warriors in 16 states. We are still accepting applications. If you know a wounded warrior injured in the post 9-11 Global War on Terror who needs an adapted home, we invite the public to “Nominate a Hero." And if you are a post 9-11 combat wounded warrior and would like to apply, please complete the "Home Application" for consideration. Both online forms for our "Nominate a Hero" and our “Home Application" are available on our homepage at HelpingaHero.org For more information, or to schedule an interview with a Helping a Hero spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

Helping a Hero Presidents Day Message

