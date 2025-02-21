Gourmet Over Getaways: Survey Reveals Homeowners Prioritize Kitchen Upgrades Over Luxury Travel

Delux Enterijeri Dream Kitchen or Exotic Escape

A survey of 1,000 homeowners indicates a preference for kitchen renovations over luxury vacations, according to new data from the “Gourmet Over Getaways” study.

These findings reflect a growing recognition of the kitchen’s role as the heart of the home. Homeowners are investing in spaces that enhance daily life while adding lasting value to their properties.” — Ivica Dimitrijević

NIš, SERBIA, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent survey conducted by Delux Enterijeri reveals that homeowners are increasingly prioritizing kitchen renovations over luxury travel. The study, which polled 1,000 homeowners across diverse demographics, found that 62.3% would allocate $5,000 toward a kitchen upgrade rather than a vacation.Key Findings:- Renovation Preferences: 51.7% of respondents completed kitchen renovations in the past year, surpassing bathroom upgrades (42.6%) as the most common home improvement project.- Travel Habits: 66.3% take vacations once a year or less, with 56.8% spending between 1,000 - 3,000 per trip.- Financial Priorities: 52.1% view home improvements as equally or more important than experiential purchases like travel.Demographic Insights:Respondents spanned multiple age groups, income brackets, and geographic regions. Notably:- 75% were aged 25–54.- 55.3% reside in suburban areas.- 40.3% have owned their homes for over a decade.Kitchen Design Trends:Modern kitchens are increasingly defined by functional and aesthetic upgrades. Popular features include smart technology (43%), quartz countertops (28%), and open-concept layouts. Neutral color palettes, mixed finishes, and kitchen islands were frequently cited as design priorities.Motivations for Renovations:Respondents emphasized long-term property value, daily utility, and family-centric use as key drivers for kitchen investments. In contrast, the minority prioritizing travel (34.1%) cited memory-building and routine escape as motivators.Funding and Future Plans:Homeowners remain pragmatic about financing, with 49.6% relying on savings and 31.1% using home equity loans. Over 74% plan major home projects in the next two years, with kitchens remaining a focal point About Delux EnterijeriDelux Enterijeri specializes in creating high-end interior design solutions for residential and commercial clients across Europe. Combining innovative functionality with timeless aesthetics, the company transforms spaces into elegant, practical environments.

