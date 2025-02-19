Ali Yuce Launches Seat Display, a New Digital Advertising Platform for Rideshare Vehicles

Allseat Ali Yuce

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ali Yuce, founder of Seat Display, has introduced a new digital advertising platform designed to enhance the rideshare experience by integrating interactive screens into vehicle seats. The platform provides passengers with real-time, location-based content while offering businesses an innovative way to reach their target audience.The rise of digital advertising and increased use of rideshare services have created new opportunities for businesses to connect with consumers in transit. Seat Display leverages these trends by allowing brands to display relevant promotions, local deals, and engaging content inside rideshare vehicles. The system is designed to deliver non-intrusive, useful information to passengers while also benefiting rideshare drivers through potential additional income streams.“As digital engagement continues to evolve, we recognize the need for more interactive and targeted advertising solutions,” said Ali Yuce, Founder of Seat Display. “This platform offers a way to connect passengers with relevant content in real time, making their ride more informative and engaging while providing businesses with a direct line to their audience.”The platform supports various advertising formats, including promotional videos, interactive maps, and exclusive deals that encourage consumer engagement. Unlike traditional advertising methods, Seat Display enables brands to tailor their messaging based on location, time of day, and passenger demographics, making it a highly targeted marketing tool.Additionally, Seat Display aligns with the growing demand for digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising, a sector that continues to expand as consumers seek more personalized and interactive experiences. Businesses looking to integrate this new advertising medium into their marketing strategy can explore partnership opportunities.For more information about Seat Display, visit www.seatdisplay.com

