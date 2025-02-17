Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Reduce Travel Lanes on Route 113 over I-95 and I-295 in Warwick as Bridge Replacement Project Begins

Starting on Friday night, February 21, RIDOT will reduce the number of travel lanes on both directions of Route 113 (East Avenue) in Warwick where the road passes over I-95 and I-295, located between the Route 5 intersection and the main entrance to the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) Knight Campus. The changes are the first steps in a project to replace two structurally deficient bridges over the Interstates along this important transportation corridor.

The temporary traffic pattern requires the closure of the left lane in both directions of Route 113 so RIDOT can set up a work zone to begin demolition of the existing median barrier. There will be one through lane for Route 113 east and west traffic as well as a lane for merging traffic coming onto and off of the Interstate. All ramps will remain open.

The traffic pattern will be in place until mid-spring, when RIDOT will shift traffic onto the eastbound side of the bridges while it begins demolition and reconstruction of the other side. The second phase of this work for the westbound side of the bridges will take place from mid-summer to late fall. By the end of the year all travel lanes will be restored to their original configuration.

If adverse weather occurs on February 21, RIDOT will shift the traffic pattern change to the following Friday, February 28.

The bridges were built in 1965 and carry up to 33,000 vehicles per day on Route 113, a major east-west corridor for Warwick that links large residential and commercial areas including access to CCRI.

The bridge replacements are part of the new $102.4 million Warwick Corridor Project. In addition to the bridge work, RIDOT will improve several other important corridors and intersections, with paving, sidewalk work, ADA accessibility, new traffic signal upgrades, and new pedestrian crossing and other safety features. Specifically, RIDOT will pave sections of East Avenue, Route 2 (Bald Hill Road), East Avenue, Main Avenue, West Shore Road and Post Road. More information on this project is available at www.ridot.net/WarwickCorridor.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of these bridges is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.