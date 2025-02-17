Metrolina Eye Associates Among First in the U.S. To Perform New Light Therapy for Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Great News for Patients With Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

As in many of the ophthalmic conditions we treat here at Metrolina Eye, early intervention is crucial to managing Dry AMD and preventing future vision loss.” — Ivan Mac, MD

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: 1-800-628-3937 – Metrolina Eye Associates

Charlotte Ophthalmic Practice Among First In The USA To Offer New Procedure To Prevent Vision Loss From Dry Macular Degeneration

Metrolina Eye Associates continues to set new standards in leading-edge ophthalmic care with the introduction of the recently FDA-approved Valeda Light Delivery System. This groundbreaking treatment is the world’s first light therapy treatment for Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), utilizing Photobiomodulation Therapy (PBMT). This investment underscores Metrolina Eye’s commitment to providing patients with the most advanced technologies available to preserve their vision.

Emphasizing the impact of this recently approved therapy, Metrolina’s Founder, Ivan Mac, MD stated, “As in many of the ophthalmic conditions we treat here at Metrolina Eye, early intervention is crucial to managing Dry AMD and preventing future vision loss.” He added that the Valeda Light Delivery System allows surgeons to address the disease process at the cellular level before significant vision loss occurs.

Patients with Dry AMD will now be able to try a non-invasive treatment that can help preserve their vision earlier in the disease process. “This is an exciting option for patients who have been diagnosed with AMD and something both doctors and patients have been waiting for,” said eye surgeon, Charles Blotnick, MD.

Retina Specialist at Metrolina Eye, Enrique Calderon, MD added that the introduction of the Valeda system marks a significant milestone in global efforts to combat vision loss associated with Dry Macular Degeneration. “By harvesting the power of Photobiomodulation (PBM), we can now offer patients a non-invasive therapy option that targets the underlying cellular dysfunction contributing to this condition,” he said.

Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration is a leading cause of vision loss for people aged 65 and older. AMD causes vision loss by gradually damaging the macula, the central part of the retina responsible for sharp, detailed vision. This can be caused by multiple factors, including retinal cell atrophy and an accumulation of small yellow protein deposits, called drusen. Losing central vision can make it more difficult to recognize faces, drive, perform close-up tasks like cooking, or handle work around the house.

Recent results using Valeda’s PBM therapy show enhanced comprehensive visual function, with improvements in both patient eyechart scores and their detailed vision. Studies featuring photographic imaging reveal positive changes in eye scans, with particular improvement to drusen deposits.

“Personally, I’m extremely proud of our entire team here at Metrolina Eye for being part of this early adaptation for a non-invasive Dry AMD treatment,” Dr. Mac said. “Professionally, I’m excited for all Dry AMD patients who may be experiencing vision loss that can now be treated with our new Valeda Light Delivery System.”

Metrolina Eye Associates stands as one of North Carolina's premier, full-service ophthalmic providers, offering a comprehensive range of both ophthalmology and optometry services for patients of all ages. Their expert team of surgeons and doctors specialize in a variety of treatments, including care for wet and dry macular degeneration, LASIK surgery, cataract surgery, diabetes eye exams and treatment, glaucoma treatment, eye floaters treatment, eyelid surgery and dry eye management. With six convenient locations across the greater Charlotte area and surrounding regions, they are dedicated to delivering exceptional eye care to their community.

For more information on our surgeons - or to interview patients who have undergone the Valeda procedure - please contact our office today at 1-800-628-EYES (3937).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.