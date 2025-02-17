OGARAJETS expands sales expertise with hiring of Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke - Sales Executive

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OGARAJETS , a leader in private aviation brokerage and acquisitions, is pleased to welcome Patrick Clarke as the company’s newest Sales Executive. With over 11 years of experience in private aviation sales and a proven track record of revenue growth and client success, Pat will play a key role in expanding OGARAJETS’ reach and delivering exceptional service to aircraft buyers and sellers worldwide.“Pat’s ability to build lasting relationships and his commitment to delivering strategic, client-focused solutions make him a great fit for our team,” said Ashley Charnley, Vice President of Business Integration for OGARAJETS. “His experience driving sales growth and his deep understanding of the aviation industry will be instrumental as we continue to elevate our offerings and exceed client expectations.”Pat’s career has been defined by his consultative sales approach and data-driven strategies. Before joining OGARAJETS, he held leadership roles at Sentient Jet, Nicholas Air, and Jet Linx, where he successfully drove multimillion-dollar sales, implemented innovative sales processes, and forged partnerships with top-tier organizations. His passion for aviation and dedication to excellence align seamlessly with OGARAJETS’ mission of delivering world-class client experiences.“I’m thrilled to join OGARAJETS and collaborate with such a highly respected team,” said Clarke. “The company’s reputation for integrity and expertise is unmatched, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success by helping clients navigate the complexities of aircraft transactions with confidence and ease.”OGARAJETS continues to strengthen its team with top industry talent, reinforcing its commitment to providing the highest level of service and expertise in aircraft brokerage transaction experiences.About OGARAJETSFounded in 1980 and based in Atlanta, OGARAJETS provides comprehensive and attentive service for aircraft acquisitions and sales for clients worldwide. The company has overseen $8 billion in new and pre-owned aircraft transactions and has worked with stakeholders in 50 countries. Beyond its financial strength and operational excellence, OGARAJETS is known for its integrity and client-first approach, earning a level of trust that is rare in the industry.

