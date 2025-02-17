Dwain Veach named new State Geologist of North Carolina

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is pleased to announce the appointment of Dwain Veach as the new State Geologist of North Carolina. Veach will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Dr. Kenneth Taylor, who retired in November 2024 after more than 30 years of service.

“Dwain Veach brings a wealth of leadership and experience in the geosciences field to the State Geologist role,” said DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson. “I’m grateful for his dedication and service to the people of our state.”

Raised near Webster, NC and a graduate of Smoky Mountain High School, Veach brings 27 years of experience in the geosciences and currently serves as Section Chief at the North Carolina Geological Survey (NCGS). In this role, he has excelled in managing and administering Geological Survey operations, leading strategic planning, and coordinating with various industry and academic groups and government agencies. His professional journey includes a prior role as an Energy & Minerals Geologist with the North Carolina Geological Survey, following 22 years in the industry as a Geological Analyst.

“Dwain follows a small but illustrious group of State Geologists and comes into his position as the 14th North Carolina State Geologist since the creation of the position and the program in 1823,” Toby Vinson, Director of the Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources (DEMLR) said. “DEQ is confident Dwain’s extensive experience and dedication to the geosciences will greatly benefit the state of North Carolina. He has been an exceptional leader to the Survey and major contributor to Division leadership in his last two years as NCGS Section Chief, a position that he will also retain.”

Throughout his career, Veach has conducted detailed geologic mapping and analysis, developed geologic models and reports, and collaborated with stakeholders on a wide array of projects. He holds a master’s degree in Geology from the University of Oklahoma, is a licensed Professional Geologist in North Carolina and has co-authored several publications on critical minerals, geologic mapping and organic geochemistry.

Veach's geological work in the industry led him to the western United States and the Great Plains before he returned to his home state several years ago. His advanced training in technical and managerial fields, combined with his extensive experience, makes him well-suited for this new role.

As State Geologist, Veach will serve on relevant boards, advisory councils and commissions to represent and communicate geoscience interests across North Carolina. He will collaborate and coordinate with state and federal entities on important issues, including geoscience policy initiatives to safeguard the public welfare and environment, natural resource studies, disaster response assistance and regulatory compliance.

Outside of his professional endeavors, Veach enjoys spending time with his family, including his wife, three sons, and two grandchildren. His hobbies include hiking, travelling and rockhounding, reflecting his deep connection to nature and the geosciences.

For more information, visit our NCGS website and take a look at the latest NCGS Annual Report.