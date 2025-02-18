New Book America’s Cigar Story Documents the Untold History of Cigars in the U.S.

'America's Cigar Story' Limited Edition Coffee Table Book 'America's Cigar Story' Limited Edition Coffee Table Book

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 1762, cigars have played a significant role in American history—from the Founding Fathers and Civil War battlefields to the rise of major cigar factories and today’s boutique cigar revival. Despite their deep cultural and economic impact, no single book has ever documented the full history of cigars in America—until now. The American Cigar Co. is publishing America’s Cigar Story: A Legacy of Smoke, Craft & Culture from the Pre-Civil War Era to Modern Times, a 12” x 13” collector’s edition coffee table book by author and researcher Sebastian Saviano. Now available for pre-order exclusively on Kickstarter, this historically detailed and fully illustrated volume, featuring rare images, explores the evolution of cigars in the United States.A Detailed Look at America’s Cigar HeritageAmerica’s Cigar Story examines the role of cigars throughout U.S. history, including:• Cuban Cigars Arrive (1762) – How Israel Putnam introduced Cuban cigars and tobacco seeds to the American colonies, sparking a tradition that shaped U.S. cigar culture.• Cigars in Wartime – How American soldiers encountered cigars during the War of 1812, leading to their rise in popularity, and how they became a staple of Civil War battlefields, providing morale, trade value, and even influencing military strategy.• Prohibition & Cigar Lounges (1920–1933) – The rise of underground speakeasies and the cigar’s enduring presence in elite social circles.• The Golden Age of Cigars (Early 1900s) – The rise of over 80,000 U.S. cigar factories, making cigars a staple of American life.• The Cuban Embargo (1962) – How U.S. policy reshaped the cigar industry and forced the rise of new tobacco-growing regions.• The Cigar Boom & Boutique Revival (1990s–Present) – The resurgence of cigar culture and the rise of modern artisanal cigar makers.Limited-Edition Kickstarter ReleaseThe book is available in two editions:📖 The Collector’s Edition – $89 Kickstarter Special ($129 Retail)• Bound in faux leather with an oversized 12” x 13” format• Created for book collectors, cigar enthusiasts, and history scholars📖 The Aficionado Edition – $489 Kickstarter Exclusive ($549 Retail)• Hand-bound in cowhide leather, crafted for the discerning collector• Individually numbered and signed• Housed in a custom-designed cigar box• Includes a complimentary Collector’s Edition bookKickstarter Exclusive – Limited AvailabilitySupporters who back the campaign receive exclusive early pricing and additional rewards, including the option to book the author for a private presentation at cigar lounges or clubs. “Cigars have influenced American history for centuries, yet their full story has never been told in a single volume,” says Saviano. “This book brings together original research, archival images, and historical insights that will interest both cigar enthusiasts and history scholars.”How to Support the CampaignThe Kickstarter campaign for America’s Cigar Story is live now. To back the project and secure a copy, visit Kickstarter here About the AuthorSebastian Saviano is the CEO of The American Cigar Co. , a company dedicated to preserving and promoting America’s cigar heritage through premium American puro cigars and historically researched publications. He holds graduate and doctoral-level training in political science and economics from Georgetown University, Johns Hopkins University, and East Carolina University.

