Katherine Miller Featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX Network Affiliates as Guest on "That's Right" with Chris Voss

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katherine Miller, founder of Miller Law Group, was recently featured on That's Right with guest host Chris Voss, airing on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates. In this engaging episode, Katherine shared her strategic approach to divorce negotiation, highlighting how understanding emotions, interests, and effective communication leads to better outcomes in high-stakes family disputes.

Chris Voss praised Katherine’s expertise, stating, "Katherine Miller offers a deep understanding of these critical conversations. Her people-first approach, especially when it comes to children, and her innovative negotiation strategies provide invaluable guidance for anyone navigating family conflict."

During the interview, Katherine discussed her evolution from a traditional family law attorney to a leader in interest-based negotiation. She explained how integrating mediation techniques into the negotiation process enhances effectiveness—helping clients achieve resolutions that are both practical and sustainable. By focusing on strategic problem-solving rather than rigid legal battles, she empowers clients to reach agreements that align with their long-term goals.

Her own experience as a mother navigating divorce gave Katherine a personal understanding of the emotional and financial complexities families face. This insight fueled her commitment to reshaping the legal divorce process—shifting the focus from adversarial litigation to negotiation that prioritizes clarity, stability, and meaningful solutions.

As a trainer at the Center for Understanding in Conflict, Katherine has spent over 15 years training professionals in advanced negotiation and conflict resolution techniques. Her ability to blend legal strategy with human insight has made her a sought-after leader in the field.



About Katherine Miller:

Katherine Miller, JD, is the founder of Miller Law Group, where she helps clients navigate divorce and family law matters through strategic negotiation. With a background in matrimonial and child welfare litigation, she saw firsthand how traditional legal disputes can escalate conflict and undermine long-term stability. Seeking a better way, she pursued training in mediation and negotiation in 1990, refining techniques that help clients achieve agreements without unnecessary contention. Her upcoming book The Emotionally Savvy Divorce: Strategies for Effective Negotiation is a handbook for effective divorce negotiation, including what to do with the feelings.

Katherine is also a trainer at the Center for Understanding in Conflict, where she teaches negotiation, collaborative law, and conflict resolution to legal and mental health professionals. Her decades of experience, combined with her personal insights, have made her a passionate advocate for her clients and a leader in the field of high-stakes family negotiations.

For more information about Katherine Miller and Miller Law Group, visit www.miller-law.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.