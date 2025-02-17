Dr. Kimberly Ku Featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX Network Affiliates as Guest on That's Right' with Chris Voss

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Kimberly Ku, a renowned Hematologist and Oncologist, was recently featured as a guest on That's Right with guest host Chris Voss, airing on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates across the country. During her appearance, Dr. Ku shared her vast expertise in cancer care, advancements in treatment, and her vision for the future of healthcare leadership.

Chris Voss, host of That's Right, praised Dr. Ku’s insightful perspective, stating, “Dr. Kimberly Ku’s depth of knowledge and commitment to advancing healthcare was truly inspiring. Her work in both clinical care and leadership within the cancer community is remarkable, and these types of conversations are key to understanding how we can all contribute to a healthier future.”

In the conversation, Dr. Ku discussed her work at Illinois CancerCare, where she provides critical care for cancer patients, and her dedication to pushing the boundaries of oncology and hematology treatments. She also highlighted her role as the 2024 ResearcHER ambassador for the American Cancer Society, where she advocates for diversity, collaboration, and breaking down barriers in healthcare to ensure all patients have access to the best possible care.

Dr. Ku’s leadership and commitment to advancing healthcare through research, advocacy, and community engagement have made her a leading figure in her field.



About Dr. Kimberly Ku:

Dr. Kimberly Ku, MD, is a distinguished medical oncologist and hematologist at Illinois CancerCare in central Illinois. She holds triple board certifications in Medical Oncology, Hematology, and Internal Medicine, along with certification in Genomic Cancer Risk Assessment. Her broad expertise spans clinical care, research, and healthcare administration, with a strong focus on advancing cancer treatment and improving patient outcomes.

Dr. Ku is also a passionate advocate for diversity and collaboration in healthcare. As the 2024 ResearcHER ambassador for the American Cancer Society, she is committed to breaking down barriers and fostering collaboration among healthcare institutions.

Her commitment to innovation and leadership in oncology and hematology has earned her widespread recognition, and she continues to shape the future of cancer care through both clinical practice and executive leadership.

For more information about Dr. Ku and her work, visit www.illinoiscancercare.com.

