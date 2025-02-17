Dr. Jemma Green Featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX Network Affiliates as Guest on "That's Right" with Chris Voss

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jemma Green, a pioneering entrepreneur and investor in the renewable energy sector, was recently featured as a guest on That's Right with guest host Chris Voss, a program airing on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates nationwide. Dr. Green, the co-founder of Powerledger and a leader in the energy industry, discussed her journey of transforming energy markets through innovative technology and her vision for a sustainable future.

Chris Voss, the host of That's Right, shared his thoughts on the conversation, saying, "Dr. Jemma Green's insights into the intersection of technology, sustainability, and business are absolutely invaluable. She brings a unique perspective, combining expertise in energy market disruption with a focus on empathy and understanding in business.”

During the interview, Dr. Green delved into the origins of Powerledger, the blockchain-based platform she co-founded, which enables individuals and businesses to trade renewable energy. She discussed the impact of sustainable innovation on global markets, as well as the importance of creating a consumer-driven, transparent approach to energy usage. Dr. Green's work has been instrumental in driving the transition to renewable energy, empowering individuals to take charge of their energy consumption and contribute to a more sustainable future.



About Dr. Jemma Green:

Dr. Jemma Green is an accomplished entrepreneur and investor with a focus on creating a viable market for renewable energy. Her passion for sustainability and market disruption began with her PhD in electricity market disruption, which led to the creation of Powerledger, a blockchain-based platform enabling tracking, tracing, and trading of renewable energy and trading of environmental commodities.

Before founding Powerledger, Dr. Green worked in finance for prestigious institutions like JP Morgan, where she championed sustainability and corporate social responsibility. Her entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to innovation have earned her numerous accolades, including Sir Richard Branson’s Extreme Tech Challenge award in 2018 and the EY Fintech Entrepreneur of the Year award. Under her leadership, Powerledger became one of the top 50 companies in Crypto Valley, Zug.

Dr. Green’s vision for a cleaner, more sustainable energy market is coupled with her commitment to empowering consumers through technology and transparency. In addition to her entrepreneurial achievements, she co-authored the best-selling book Empathy and Understanding in Business with renowned negotiator Chris Voss, further underscoring her belief in the power of empathy to drive business success.

To learn more about Dr. Jemma Green, her work at Powerledger, and her book, Empathy and Understanding in Business, visit www.powerledger.io.



