CleanFall Unveils Bold New Features at Upcoming Steam Next Fest – A Unique Survival Roguelite Experience

Open-world digging survival roguelite gets major updates: ship-building, new weapons, enhanced combat, and a fresh trailer featured on IGN.

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HumanYoYo Studios is excited to announce that its innovative game CleanFall will be showcased as part of the upcoming Steam Next Fest (February 24 – March 3, 2025) with a major update introducing bold new ship-building mechanics to create even more exciting gameplay options. The demo is live on Steam and has already received an impressive 98% positive reviews, and the fresh trailer featured on IGN’s website and IGN's GameTrailers YouTube channel CleanFall is an open-world survival roguelite that redefines tower defense through its unique “turret alchemy” system—allowing players to craft and combine gun turrets into inventive war machines. In a procedurally generated underground world filled with bizarre enemies and challenging biomes, players assume the role of a cleaning bot tasked with descending to the planet’s core to restore order and uncover a 200-year-old mystery. The game is inspired by by titles like Spelunky, Noita, Terraria, Rainworld, Dig or Die and Dome Keeper.Key Features:-Ship-Building Mechanics: Create and customize powerful vehicles to traverse challenging environments.-Alchemic Turret System: Craft a vast array of defensive turrets—from drone factories to mortars.-Dynamic Ecosystem: Navigate a ravenous world filled with exotic creatures and exploit their habits.-Vast Item System & Harvesting: Discover evolving items and mysterious flora that offer unique strategic advantages.-Character Perk System: Evolve from a basic cleaning bot into a formidable metal maid with enhanced speed, durability, and combat abilities.-Procedurally Generated Open World: Experience unique, ever-changing scenarios that challenge your wit and strategy.-Rich, Unfolding Narrative: Unravel a 200-year-old mystery woven into the apocalyptic past and present.The CleanFall demo will be available throughout Steam Next Fest, and the game is set to release on PC via Steam in Q2 2025.For additional details and media assets, please download our press kit Press inquiries: humanyoyogames@gmail.comAbout HumanYoYo Studios:HumanYoYo Studios is an indie game developer driven by a passion for blending classic mechanics with innovative ideas. With expertise spanning game art, animation, sound design, and coding, the team is committed to delivering unforgettable gaming experiences.

CleanFall - Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer

