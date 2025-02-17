Enlitic and GE HealthCare to Collaborate to Redefine Imaging Data Migration and Cloud Solutions for Enterprise Imaging 

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlitic, Inc., (ASX:ENL) a leader in healthcare imaging data solutions, and its subsidiary Laitek, announces a collaboration with GE HealthCare, a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator. This collaboration will enable large-scale, artificial intelligence (AI) driven medical imaging migrations by utilizing standardized, high-quality imaging data essential for Enterprise Imaging solutions. By streamlining application migration, healthcare providers worldwide can adopt advances in diagnostic and care decision capabilities more efficiently.

As a key collaborator in GE HealthCare’s Software as a Service (SaaS) and cloud transformation initiatives, Enlitic will support GE’s healthcare clients in ensuring faster access to patient related imaging data across their delivery networks helping to improve operational efficiency and faster informed care decisions.

Why This Collaboration Matters

Next-Generation AI and Automation: Laitek’s industry-leading data migration technology will accelerate the transition of customers to GE HealthCare’s newest Enterprise Imaging and PACS solutions such as Datalogue™ and True PACS, ensuring minimal disruption and faster time-to-value.

Standardization and Compliance: Enlitic's platform ensures seamless standardization, adhering to global regulations and ensuring interoperability across different imaging platforms.

Advanced Data Optimization: More than just moving data, AI-powered automation migrations tools can help clean, curate, and enhance imaging transitions, making it more accessible and actionable for clinical and research applications.

Reliability at Scale: Enlitic and Laitek (an Enlitic company) will leverage its proprietary high-performance migration engine, capable of processing large-scale imaging workloads while maintaining continuous clinical operations.



How This Will Work

Enlitic’s Ensight Suite goes beyond traditional data migration by embedding AI automation and data intelligence into migrations tools for GE HealthCare’s cloud and on-premise transitions. This collaboration aims to provide GE’s healthcare clients with a seamless transition to the cloud while benefiting from improved data quality, accessibility, and efficiency.

The end-to-end migration process ensures that imaging data is carefully curated, structured, and optimized - empowering providers to meet their evolving analytic and workflow needs. By combining GE HealthCare’s expertise in enterprise imaging with Enlitic’s innovative AI and data transformation capabilities, this collaboration delivers a future where migrations provide an opportunity to upgrade customer’s imaging data ecosystems.

Shared Vision for the Future of Healthcare Data

Michael Sistenich, CEO of Enlitic, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “This is more than a collaboration - it is a shift in how healthcare institutions approach data. We are moving beyond conventional migrations, enabling healthcare providers to move to the cloud with confidence. By leveraging AI and automation, we will set a new standard in enterprise imaging that will ensure data is not only transferred but transformed into a strategic asset. Healthcare providers deserve solutions that do not just keep up but lead the way forward.”

Scott Miller, CEO of Solutions for Enterprise Imaging at GE HealthCare, said, “Our collaboration with Enlitic is not just about efficiency—it is about revolutionizing how healthcare providers access, analyze, and act on their data. We are bridging the gap between legacy systems and the future of AI-powered healthcare, ensuring our customers are always ahead of the curve.”

As global healthcare organizations accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, this collaboration aims to ensure that imaging data migration is no longer a bottleneck, but rather, is a strategic enabler of cloud adoption. This collaboration demonstrates a shared commitment to innovation, intelligence, and impact. By uniting GE HealthCare’s leadership in digital transformation with Enlitic’s expertise in AI-driven automation and data refinement, the two companies are setting a new standard for healthcare data management.



About Enlitic

Enlitic delivers AI-powered solutions that revolutionize medical imaging data quality, optimize workflows, and empower healthcare organizations to extract real value from their data archives. With a focus on automation and interoperability, Enlitic ensures that data does not just move—it evolves.

For more information, visit enlitic.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and X.

About Laitek

Laitek is the industry leader in complex imaging data migrations, working directly with hospitals and serving as the trusted migration partner for PACS vendors worldwide.

For more details, visit www.laitek.com

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound and Image Guided Therapies, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are a $19.6 billion business with approximately 51,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website https://www.gehealthcare.com/ for more information.

Contact:

David Wilson

dwilson@enlitic.com

