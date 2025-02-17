Incentive Travel Market to Reach USD 216.8 Billion by 2031, Top Impacting Factors

The incentive travel market was valued at $42 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $216.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The corporate segment occupied the major share of the incentive travel market, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global incentive travel market garnered $42.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $216.8 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (707 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬)::- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17236 The research provides detailed segmentation of the global incentive travel market based on industry type, end user, source, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on industry type, the healthcare segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for around one-fifths of the global incentive travel market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. The report also identifies segments including banking & finance, manufacturing, IT, retail, hospitality, and others.Based on end user, the corporate institutions segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 90% of the global incentive travel market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the individuals segment.𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐚 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐬/𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/17236 Based on source, the domestic segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than three-fourths of the global incentive travel market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the international segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.11% during the forecast period.Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total incentive travel market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.79% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and LAMEA.Leading market players of the global incentive travel market analyzed in the research include 360 Destination GroupACCESS Destination ServicesATPI Ltd.BCD GroupBI WorldwideCarlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT)CieventsConference Care Ltd.Creative Group, Inc.CSI DMCIBTMITA GroupMaritzMeetings and Incentives Worldwide, Inc.One10, LLCThe Freeman CompanyThe Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.Expedia GroupBooking HoldingsCWT (Travel Leaders Group)Direct TravelFareportalFroschOmega World TravelTravel EdgeATGAdelman Travel𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/355 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐁𝐥𝐞𝐢𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bleisure-travel-market-A06357 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/travel-accessories-market-A16837

