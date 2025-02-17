Business Leaders to Share Key Insights on Expanding into International Markets at Global Business Summit

Export Delaware, the New Castle County Chamber of Commerce, and the Emerging Enterprise Center invite you to the Global Business Summit, an exclusive opportunity to hear from leading global business experts, including executives from Amazon, AstraZeneca, and Mountaire Farms on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Chase Center. This pivotal event will focus on strategies for navigating global markets, expanding business resilience, and capitalizing on international opportunities.

WHAT: Global Business Summit hosted by New Castle County Chamber of Commerce, Export Delaware, and the Emerging Enterprise Center.

WHO:

Global Business Leaders Featured at the Summit:

Marc Carver, Head of Global Business Development, Amazon

Oleg Kovalev, Director, Export Sales, Mountaire Farms

Mark Holden, Global Lead of Planning Excellence, AstraZeneca

Andy Wood, Sales Director, SoLá Pelvic Therapy

Small Business Leader Featured at the Summit:

Iwona Evans, CEO and Founder of Aqua Science

Additional speakers and government leaders are to come.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 25, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. followed by optional export training from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: Chase Center on the Riverfront, 815 Justison St, Wilmington, DE 19801

REGISTER: For more information or to register for the event, please visit https://business.ncccc.com/events/details/global-business-summit-8254.

Media attendance is highly encouraged to hear from these influential global trade leaders and learn about Delaware’s role in the global economy. Email bortolotta@ncccc.com to register as a media attendee.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available, please feel free to email Director of Events, Danielle Murabito at murabitod@ncccc.com.

FOLLOWING THE SUMMIT: Attendees interested in learning more about global export can join us for a FREE export training hosted at the Chamber offices, just a short walk from the Chase Center, presented by Export Delaware. Training is free, but interested attendees need to apply. For more information about the Export Training, click here.

About the Organizers

New Castle County Chamber of Commerce: Since 1922, Delaware’s businesses have leveraged the New Castle County Chamber of Commerce to build awareness, grow revenue, and develop new business relationships. The Chamber helps you grow your business through networking, business growth training, referral groups, marketing opportunities, and more. The Chamber advocates for our members in the local and state government and works closely with elected officials to create economic prosperity and enhance the quality of life in the community. For more information, visit www.ncccc.com.

Export Delaware: As the official and leading export resource for Delaware’s small businesses, Export Delaware is dedicated to helping Delaware companies expand into international markets. If you are a new exporter or want to explore new markets, Export Delaware can help you get started. Through personalized guidance, expert resources, and valuable connections, we make exporting accessible and achievable for companies of all sizes. Our track record of success and export growth speaks for itself. In fact, we are consistently ranked among the top state export programs nationally in terms of results for our companies. For more information, visit export.delaware.gov.

Emerging Enterprise Center: The Emerging Enterprise Center is a non-profit business incubator dedicated to ensuring the success of local entrepreneurs providing expert guidance to fast track their learning curve, connecting businesses with the resources they require and offering affordable office space within a supportive environment. As an initiative of the New Castle County Chamber of Commerce, the incubator and accelerator program offers 5000 sq. ft. of affordable office and co-working space, conference rooms, professional business development, expert mentorships, office amenities, and connections that are vital to the success of new business start-ups and entrepreneurs. For more information about the Emerging Enterprise Center, visit www.eecincubator.com.