Michael Wenas Expands Occult Library Coelispices Guild of Alexandria with a Soundtrack Album and Upcoming Release

This image is the screenshot of Coelispices Guild of Alexandria's Media page.

Michael Wenas blends occultism, music, and activism, releasing albums and developing websites for LGBTQ+ and bodily rights groups. More at libalexandria.my.id

Freedom is too enormous to be slipped under a closet door.” — Harvey Milk

BADUNG, BALI, INDONESIA, February 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael William Pratama Wenas, S.Kom., better known as Michael Wenas, has made significant contributions to the world of digital occultism and online archives. As the creator of the Coelispices Guild of Alexandria, an esteemed online library dedicated to esoteric knowledge, Wenas has carved a niche for himself in the intersection of technology and mysticism. His platform, which can be accessed at libalexandria.my.id , serves as a treasure trove for those exploring the arcane arts.On February 14, 2025, Wenas took an ambitious step beyond his role as a web developer and archivist by releasing a soundtrack album titled "Coelispices Guild of Alexandria: Original Website Album". The album is available on major streaming services, including Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and Deezer, further broadening the reach of his work beyond the digital library into the realm of music. The album captures the essence of the website, with compositions that blend mystical ambience, dark electronic tones, and occult-inspired themes.Following the success of the first album, Wenas has announced a second release, titled "Back of the Library by the Dumpster", scheduled for February 26, 2025. This album will feature tracks that did not make it onto the initial release due to explicit lyrical content or sonic inconsistency. While the first album serves as a more polished and structured companion to the website, this second release is expected to offer a raw and unfiltered look into Wenas' artistic mind.Beyond his musical endeavors, Michael Wenas is well-known for his work as a web developer for progressive organizations. His contributions to platforms such as the Coalition for Sexual and Bodily Rights in Muslim Societies and GAYa Nusantara, Indonesia’s pioneering LGBTQ+ organization, highlight his commitment to advocating for marginalized communities through technology. By blending his expertise in web development with his passion for esotericism and music, Wenas stands out as a unique figure in both digital activism and the occult community.For those interested in learning more about his musical projects and upcoming releases, Wenas has provided additional information on his dedicated media site, which can be accessed at media.libalexandria.my.id The Intersection of Esotericism and MusicThe Coelispices Guild of Alexandria website serves as a bridge between digital archival work and the pursuit of mystical knowledge. Wenas’ music complements this vision, acting as a sonic representation of the occult themes that permeate the library. The first album, "Coelispices Guild of Alexandria: Original Website Album", is deeply rooted in the ethos of the digital repository, with instrumental and lyrical elements designed to immerse listeners in the enigmatic world of the Guild.The upcoming "Back of the Library by the Dumpster" takes a different approach. Unlike its predecessor, which maintained a cohesive auditory experience, this collection leans into the experimental and controversial. Fans and newcomers alike can expect an edgier, more provocative sound that challenges conventional norms—mirroring the nature of the library itself, which hosts a wide range of texts that explore the fringes of mainstream thought.Digital Activism Through Web DevelopmentWhile Wenas' creative work in music and the occult is notable, his contributions as a web developer remain equally significant. His work with organizations advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and bodily autonomy in Muslim societies has positioned him as a key figure in digital activism. His technical expertise ensures that these platforms remain accessible, secure, and informative, allowing for the free flow of crucial information in regions where such topics are often restricted.His ability to balance both artistic and technical domains makes him a multifaceted innovator. Whether through esoteric archiving, music production, or web development for social causes, Wenas continues to push boundaries and redefine what it means to be a creator in the digital age.Looking AheadWith "Back of the Library by the Dumpster" set to drop on February 26, 2025, fans of Wenas’ work—both in the digital library space and the music scene—are eagerly awaiting the new release. Those who appreciate the interplay of mysticism, activism, and digital culture will find his work compelling and boundary-pushing.For the latest updates on his music and other projects, visit media.libalexandria.my.id and immerse yourself in the evolving world of the Coelispices Guild of Alexandria.

Coelispices Guild of Alexandria - Media Page - Hero Banner Section

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.