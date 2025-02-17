Sustainable Toys Market in 2025 : Competitive Analysis and Industry Forecast | At a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030

Sustainable Toys Market: By age group, the Up to 5 years segment is estimated to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 11.7%.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sustainable toys market generated $18.93 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $59.64 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Growth in birth rate, emergence of games in bars and cafes, and developing economiesdrive the growth of the global sustainable toys market. However, growth in digitalization and widespread penetration of smartphones restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, surge of social media marketing and rapid growth of the retail sector present new opportunities in the upcoming years.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14237 The report offers detailed segmentation of the global sustainable toys market based on form product type, age group, distribution channel, and region.Based on product type, the sports and outdoor toys segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding around one-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the action figures segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2030.Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online channels segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2030.𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐚 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐬/𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14237 Based on region, North-America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global sustainable toys market analyzed in the research include Eco KidsLe Toy VanGreen ToysLeglerTeguPlanToysLEGOHasbroGoliath GamesClementoni𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 !!! 𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐑 – 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/46535cfdec341502bc27c734a7426a49 Key Findings Of The StudyThe sustainable toys market size was valued at $18,940.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $59,645.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030.By type, the action figures segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.By age group, the Up to 5 years segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.In 2020, depending on distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment was valued at $5,423.50 million, accounting for 28.6% of the global sustainable toys market share.In 2020, the US was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $14,738.50 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adventure-tourism-market 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pet-food-market 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wearable-technology-market

