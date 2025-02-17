ACGME International Expands to Japan, Accredits New Institutions and Programs

New Sponsoring Institutions in Lebanon and – for the first time, Japan – achieve ACGME-I accreditation, as well as six residency and fellowship programs.

Chicago, Illinois, US, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACGME International (ACGME-I) is proud to announce that two new Sponsoring Institutions, as well as six graduate medical education (GME) programs in four institutions across the globe, have achieved Initial Accreditation.

Kameda Medical Center in Kamogawa, Japan becomes the first ACGME-I-accredited Sponsoring Institution in the country, extending ACGME-I’s global reach to 13 countries.

Lebanese American University in Beirut, Lebanon also achieved Initial Accreditation, bringing the total number of ACGME-I-accredited Sponsoring Institutions to 26.

Explore where ACGME-I accredits Sponsoring Institutions and GME programs.

The Review Committees-International, the peer-review body responsible for ACGME-I accreditation decisions, also conferred accreditation upon six new GME programs in four Sponsoring Institutions.

The first programs at King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – diagnostic radiology, internal medicine, and pediatrics – achieved Initial Accreditation.

Hamad Medical Corporation in Doha, Qatar, becomes the first institution with an accredited obesity medicine/bariatric medicine subspecialty program.

The diagnostic radiology residency at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and the pediatric otolaryngology fellowship at Sidra Medicine in Doha, Qatar also achieved Initial Accreditation.

The accreditation decisions were made during the late-January meeting of the Review Committees-International. Each of these accreditation decisions is effective as of the beginning of the current academic year, 1 July 2024.

###

ACGME International (ACGME-I) is an independent 501(c)(3) organization currently providing accreditation services to over 200 graduate medical education programs in 26 institutions across 13 countries. Its mission is to improve health care by assessing and advancing the quality of resident physicians’ education through accreditation. ACGME-I seeks to improve global health by ensuring that physicians who care for individuals are well-prepared in all aspects required of their chosen specialty. Learn more about ACGME-I here: https://www.acgme-i.org.

Mel Huang ACGME International mhuang@acgme.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.