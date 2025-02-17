ACET (ACT) Secures MOU with Saif Belhasa Holding, Paving the Way for Blockchain-Powered Finance in the UAE

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACET (ACT), a global blockchain-driven digital asset, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Saif Belhasa Holding (SBH), one of the most influential business conglomerates in the Middle East and UAE. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the region’s digital economy, integrating ACET (ACT) into financial transactions across various industries within the SBH ecosystem.





Since Donald Trump became President with pro-crypto policies, ACET (ACT) has witnessed a remarkable price surge of over 100%, reflecting heightened market confidence and increased adoption of blockchain-based financial solutions.

A Strategic Partnership with Multi-Billion-Dollar Impact

The agreement, signed on February 13, 2025, marks a significant milestone for both ACET (ACT) and SBH. Led by Dr. Saif Ahmad Belhasa, SBH manages a diverse business empire spanning real estate, construction, automotive, retail, education, and finance, with a corporate valuation exceeding $5 billion USD.

This partnership is structured around a three-year roadmap to integrate ACET (ACT) as a key financial instrument within SBH’s operations, focusing on:

Real Estate – ACET (ACT) will facilitate luxury real estate transactions, with plans to implement NFT-based Property Tokenization for fractional ownership.

Automotive – Customers will be able to purchase and lease luxury vehicles from SBH dealerships using ACET (ACT), along with crypto-backed financing options.

Retail & Hospitality – ACET (ACT) will be accepted in malls, restaurants, hotels, and other SBH-affiliated businesses, offering exclusive VIP perks and discounts for token holders.

Financial Services – The partnership will introduce blockchain-powered financial products, including staking, lending, and investment funds tailored for institutional investors and family offices.

Smart Contracts & AI Integration – ACET (ACT) will be embedded into SBH’s financial infrastructure, enabling automated transactions, asset transfers, and AI-enhanced business solutions.

Institutional Expansion & Government Collaboration – The initiative aims to align with UAE’s financial regulations, securing recognition from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Crypto Market Reacts: ACET (ACT) Gains Momentum

Following the MOU announcement, crypto investors and influencers across the world have hailed this deal as a game-changer for real-world-asset (RWA) crypto adoption. The market response has been overwhelmingly bullish, fueling a viral hashtags like #iHoldACT, #ACTxSBH, #ACTRWA and #ACT100X dominating discussions.

Industry Leaders on the Partnership

Acme Worawat, founder of ACT (ACET) and one of Asia’s largest Bitcoin holders, emphasized:

“This partnership transforms ACET (ACT) into a fundamental component of the UAE’s digital economy. With SBH’s global presence, ACET (ACT) is poised for exponential growth beyond the Middle East, driving mainstream crypto adoption worldwide.”

Dr. Saif Ahmad Belhasa, Chairman of SBH, added:

“This MOU marks SBH’s bold step into blockchain finance, positioning us as a leader in digital payments. ACET (ACT) will be officially integrated into our financial ecosystem, making crypto a mainstream financial tool in the UAE and beyond.”

About ACET (ACT) & SBH

ACET (ACT) was founded in 2021 by Acme Worawat, a veteran crypto investor with over 13 years of experience. With a current trading volume of $412million (Approximately 14Billion THB) and over 156,000 holders worldwide, ACET (ACT) is rapidly emerging as a top-tier digital asset.

Saif Belhasa Holding (SBH), established in 2001, is one of the most powerful business groups in the UAE, with a vast portfolio spanning 50+ subsidiaries and over 10,000 employees across various industries.

With this partnership, ACET (ACT) is set to become one of the most widely adopted cryptocurrencies in institutional finance and real-world commerce. The bull run is on!

Social Links:

X: https://x.com/ACTDeFansFi

Telegram: https://t.me/ACTAcet

Media contact:

Brand: ACET

Contact: Corporate Communication Division

Email: media@acet.finance

Website: https://acet.finance/

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Acet Finance. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial, investment, or trading advice. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62035c52-66f6-48e1-903e-015fa27ee8db

ACET ACET

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.