Sustain SoCal to Host Second Annual Sustainable Communities: Solutions in Resiliency Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) is proud to host the Sustainable Communities : Solutions in Resiliency conference to be held on Thursday, February 20, 2025. The in-person event will take place at The Cove at UCI Beall Applied Innovation, located at 5270 California Ave., Irvine, CA 92617.

Following its successful launch in 2024, we are pleased to organize the second edition of this event, addressing housing-related concerns, including critical issues such as climate readiness and availability, resilience in the face of environmental disruptions, the changing landscape of insurance, fire safety, and local self-resiliency.

Given recent fire emergencies in states such as California’s unchecked urbanization, water quality risk as a result of burn zone runoff, and instability in our energy grid, the demand for such a forum has never been greater. This one-of-a-kind conference is where innovation meets sustainability. Among the promising advancements driving the transformation of communities is the integration of digital twin technologies, helping usher in an era of eco-conscious urban development.

This event will unite industry veterans, renowned pioneers, thought leaders, and policy influencers from Southern California and surrounding regions. Invaluable perspectives and practical insights will be explored, fostering dialogue and collaboration to drive the transformation of communities into vibrant, resilient, and sustainable hubs.

The conference agenda will include dynamic, insights-rich sessions such as:

Housing: How Climate Readiness & Availability Intersect

How Beneficial Fire Will Mitigate the Wildfire Crisis: An Environmental Liability Solution

Water Management as Key to Disaster Preparedness & Cleanup

Wildfire Resilience: How Smart Buildings Safeguard Critical Infrastructure

Microgrids & Mobile Energy Units as Emergency Resources



The event will also feature the Innovator Showcase, a special exhibition where attendees can interact with cutting-edge innovations to help achieve responsible, sustainable urban and suburban living.

The conference also provides attendees with a unique opportunity to engage directly with key experts, industry peers, enthusiastic researchers, and students.

C. Scott Kitcher, President and CEO of Sustain SoCal, reiterated the significance of this event: “What began as an event to lay the foundation for Sustain SoCal’s extensive 2025 program has quickly transformed into a complex discussion about climate resilience and emergency preparedness in light of the recent LA fires. This event will examine a multitude of lessons learned when it comes to housing development, the changing landscape of insurance, water quality, the research needed in regards to ecological buffer zones, microgrid applications in times of evacuation and emergency response, and much more. Conversations kicked off during Sustainable Communities: Solutions in Resiliency will be continued throughout the upcoming year in our Communities Working Group, offered to Sustain SoCal Members.”

For more information and registration details, visit: https://sustainsocal.org/event/sustainable-communities/

About Sustain SoCal

Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration and education in Southern California. The organization has a ten-year history in exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact our region’s economic progress and sustainability. For more information, please visit www.sustainsocal.org .

