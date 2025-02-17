Increasing Demand for High-Speed Connectivity Fuels Network Equipment Market Growth Through 2035 | FMI

Network Equipment Market

Learn how network infrastructure developments are shaping the future of connectivity.

The global network equipment market is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years. Valued at USD 144.7 billion in 2022, it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2023 to 2030, reaching approximately USD 190.5 billion by 2030. This growth is attributed to the increasing deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the rollout of 5G technology.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧

The surge in IoT-enabled devices across various sectors is a primary factor propelling the demand for network equipment. These devices require robust and efficient network infrastructure to ensure seamless data communication. Additionally, the advent of 5G technology is set to enhance the adoption of connected devices, enabling faster data transmission and improved connectivity. This development is anticipated to further boost the network equipment market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• IoT Integration: The proliferation of IoT devices necessitates advanced network equipment to manage increased data traffic.
• 5G Deployment: The global rollout of 5G networks is expected to drive the demand for upgraded network infrastructure.
• Enterprise Investments: Businesses are investing in modern network solutions to enhance operational efficiency and data security.
• Technological Advancements: Innovations in network technologies are leading to the development of more efficient and secure equipment.

𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙮 𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙨 𝙤𝙗𝙨𝙚𝙧𝙫𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙙𝙞𝙜𝙞𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙯𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙖𝙘𝙧𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙞𝙣𝙙𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝙞𝙨 𝙖 𝙨𝙞𝙜𝙣𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙗𝙪𝙩𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙙𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙣𝙚𝙩𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠 𝙚𝙦𝙪𝙞𝙥𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩. 𝙊𝙧𝙜𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙯𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙯𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙪𝙥𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙞𝙧 𝙣𝙚𝙩𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙧𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙪𝙘𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩 𝙖𝙙𝙫𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙚𝙘𝙝𝙣𝙤𝙡𝙤𝙜𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝙨𝙪𝙘𝙝 𝙖𝙨 𝙢𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜, 𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙮, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙚𝙙𝙜𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙪𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜. 𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙞𝙨 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙪𝙚, 𝙙𝙧𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙛𝙪𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙜𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙩𝙝 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙩.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

The network equipment market is witnessing growth across various applications, including:

• Smart Cities: Implementation of smart city initiatives requires advanced network equipment to manage interconnected systems efficiently.
• Healthcare: Telemedicine and digital health services rely on robust network infrastructure for effective service delivery.
• Manufacturing: Industry 4.0 practices involve the use of connected devices and automation, necessitating reliable network equipment.
• Retail: E-commerce platforms and digital payment systems depend on secure and efficient networks to operate smoothly.

𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Several trends are shaping the future of the network equipment market:

• Cloud Computing: The shift towards cloud-based services is increasing the need for scalable network solutions.
• Edge Computing: Processing data closer to the source reduces latency and requires specialized network equipment.
• Network Security: As cyber threats become more sophisticated, there is a growing demand for secure network equipment.
• Artificial Intelligence: AI integration in network management is enhancing performance and predictive maintenance capabilities.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

Regionally, the network equipment market is experiencing varied growth patterns:

• Latin America and Middle East & Africa: Improving economic conditions and increasing internet penetration are expected to boost the market in these regions.
• Asia-Pacific: Rapid industrialization and urbanization, along with the expansion of telecom services, are fueling market expansion.
• Europe: The focus on digital transformation across industries is driving the demand for modern network equipment.
• North America: Early adoption of advanced technologies and significant investments in infrastructure contribute to market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Cisco Systems
Huawei Technologies
Juniper Networks
Arista Networks
Nokia (including Alcatel-Lucent)
Ericsson
Dell Technologies
HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)
Extreme Networks
Netgear

𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

By Type:
In terms of type, the segment is divided into switches, routers, gateway, fiber optic equipment and others.

By Enterprise Size:
In terms of enterprise size, the industry is segregated into Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises.

By Application:
In terms of application, the industry is segregated IT and Telecom, BFSI, retail and e-commerce, government and defense, manufacturing and others application.

By Region:
A regional analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Europe.

Related reports --
Optical transport network equipment Market
Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market
Next Generation Network (NGN) Equipment Market About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. 