Cathodic Protection Market Size Expected to Reach USD 10.08 Bn By 2034

The worldwide cathodic protection market size is evaluated at USD 5.58 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 10.08 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.79% from 2025 to 2034.

In terms of revenue, the global cathodic protection market was valued at USD 5.28 billion in 2024, It is predicted to increase from USD 5.58 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 10.08 billion by 2034, a study published by Precedence Research.

The cathodic protection market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.79% during the forecast period. Cathodic protection is in high demand due to its use in protecting numerous structures from corrosion.

Cathodic Protection Market Overview

When it comes to protecting big steel assets, cathodic protection is a powerful tool against corrosion, but it has some expensive drawbacks. Worldwide, it is used to safeguard pipelines, water treatment facilities, above- and below-ground storage tanks, ship and boat hulls, offshore production platforms, piers, reinforcing bars in concrete buildings, and more. These days, cathodic protection is frequently used to safeguard oil drilling platforms, dockyards, jetties, ships, submarines, bridges and decks, civil and military aircraft, condenser tubes in heat exchangers, and ground transportation systems.

Cathodic Protection Market Key Highlights:

Asia Pacific led the cathodic protection market by holding the highest market share of 35.13% in 2024.

The product segments contributed the largest market share of 66.11% in 2024.

The impressed current segment accounted for the biggest share of 57.32% in 2024.

The processing plant generated the maximum market share of 22.72% in 2024.

Cathodic Protection Market Revenue Analysis:

North America cathodic protection market size surpassed USD 1,300.3 million in 2024 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.21% from 2025 to 2034.

Europe cathodic protection market size reached at USD 1153.9 million in 2024, and it is expanding at a CAGR of 5.86% from 2025 to 2034.

China cathodic protection market was estimated at USD 743.3 million in 2024, and it is registering a CAGR of 5.68% from 2025 to 2034.

Germany cathodic protection market size was evaluated at USD 223.5 million in 2024, and it is growing at a CAGR of 6.30% from 2025 to 2034.

India cathodic protection market size accounted for USD 377 million in 2024, and it is growing at a CAGR of 15.17% from 2025 to 2034.



Global Cathodic Protection Market Revenue (USD Million), By Solution, 2022 to 2024

By Solution 2022 2023 2024 Product 3,129.9 3,307.2 3,491.1 Service 1,622.9 1,705.0 1,789.7



Global Cathodic Protection Market Revenue (USD Million), By Type, 2022 to 2024

By Type 2022 2023 2024 Galvanic 2061.4 2158.4 2253.7 Impressed Current 2691.4 2853.8 3027.1



Global Cathodic Protection Market Revenue (USD Million), By Applications, 2022 to 2024

By Applications 2022 2023 2024 Pipeline 869.3 910.2 951.6 Storage facilities 937.8 1,001.6 1,068.5 Processing plants 1,069.4 1,133.5 1,200.3 Water & Wastewater 529.0 554.3 580.3 Transportation 480.1 500.2 520.7 Transportation 507.2 531.5 556.6 Others 359.9 381.0 402.8



Growth Factors in the Cathodic Protection Market

Various industrial and civil applications : CP systems successfully resist corrosion in a variety of industrial and civil applications. Installation usually takes place during large renovations, expansions, or original construction.

: CP systems successfully resist corrosion in a variety of industrial and civil applications. Installation usually takes place during large renovations, expansions, or original construction. Usage in nuclear power plants : It is crucial that engineers and maintenance personnel devote time and energy to corrosion control systems that are intended to extend the service life of buried piping in order to guarantee dependable operation of the plant equipment, as many nuclear power plants are applying for license renewals or entering life extensions.

: It is crucial that engineers and maintenance personnel devote time and energy to corrosion control systems that are intended to extend the service life of buried piping in order to guarantee dependable operation of the plant equipment, as many plants are applying for license renewals or entering life extensions. Protecting infrastructure: In order to prevent corrosion-induced degradation of vital infrastructure, the Cathodic Protection (CP) business is essential. It is essential to comprehend the fundamentals, varieties, elements, uses, and most recent developments in this area in order to guarantee the durability and integrity of various buildings.



Opportunities in the Cathodic Protection Market

In October 2024 , the newest educational program, Cathodic Protection (CP) Field Techniques, was launched by the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the world authority on materials protection and performance, with locations in Houston, Texas, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

, the newest educational program, Cathodic Protection (CP) Field Techniques, was launched by the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the world authority on materials protection and performance, with locations in Houston, Texas, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In July 2024, the most recent round of investment was disclosed by CorrosionRADAR, a top supplier of predictive Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) monitoring systems. With the investments of Aramco Ventures, Dow, Kanoo Ventures, and Mercia Ventures, the total amount raised so far for CorrosionRADAR is US$14 million (£11.7 million).

Cathodic Protection Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details CAGR 2025-2034 6.79% Market Size in 2024 USD 5.28 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 5.58 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 10.08 Billion Leading Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Solutions, Type, Applications, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Key Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Cathodic Protection Market Size to Worth USD 4.20 Billion by 2034

The Asia Pacific cathodic protection market size was estimated at USD 1.85 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 4.20 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 8.68% from 2025 to 2034.

Strong Presence of Various Industries: Asia Pacific Held the Largest Share

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the cathodic protection market in 2024 as a result of investments in energy projects, infrastructure expansion, and fast industrialization. The need for cathodic protection systems is fueled by the growth of water and wastewater treatment projects, new pipeline building, and oil and gas exploration operations. Opportunities for market expansion are created by government programs encouraging the construction of infrastructure and growing knowledge of corrosion prevention.

The output of crude petroleum oil continued to rise steadily in China. In August, industrial companies larger than the required size generated 17.83 million tons of crude petroleum oil, an increase of 2.1 percent year over year, with an average of 575,000 tons each day. 49.10 million tons of crude petroleum oil were imported a 7.0 percent decrease from the previous year.

Industrial businesses larger than the permitted size generated 142.79 million tons of crude petroleum oil between January and August 2024, an increase of 2.1 percent annually. 366.91 million tons of crude petroleum oil were imported a 3.1 percent decrease from the previous year.

One of the eight fundamental industries in India, the oil and gas industry has a significant impact on the choices made by all other significant economic sectors. A number of programs have been implemented by the government to meet the growing demand.

Natural gas, petroleum products, refineries, and other sectors of the industry have all been permitted to receive 100% foreign direct investment (FDI). India's oil consumption is expected to double by 2045, reaching 11 million barrels per day. It is anticipated that India's natural gas consumption will increase by 25 billion cubic meters (BCM) or 9% year on average till 2024.

Extensive Infrastructure Networks: North America to Grow Rapidly

North America is estimated to grow at a significant rate in the cathodic protection market during the forecast period due to the existence of vast networks of infrastructure, especially in the oil and gas sector. The market for cathodic protection is being driven by the well-established corrosion prevention standards and regulations in the US and Canada. The requirement for maintenance and repairs as well as aging infrastructure are factors driving market expansion. The market in this area is further driven by the growing energy industry and the rising investments in pipeline infrastructure.

2018 saw the United States overtake all other countries as the world's largest producer of crude oil, a position it has held annually since. According to statistics from our Petroleum Supply Monthly, the United States produced a record 13.4 million barrels per day (b/d) of crude oil on average in August 2024. August 2024 had more U.S. crude oil production than December 2023, when the previous monthly record of 13.3 million barrels per day was achieved. We project an average of 13.5 million barrels of crude oil per day in the United States in 2025.

With over 90% of global commerce taking place over the oceans, global trade has increased from 25% of GDP to over 60% during the last 50 years. U.S. ports are vital for the transportation of commodities and for linking American consumers and enterprises nationwide with international markets. A total of $5.1 trillion worth of products were imported and exported in the United States alone in 2023.

This figure is nearly 20% of the U.S. GDP, and over 2.1 trillion dollars, or more than 40% of all commodities entering or departing the U.S., traveled via a port. Along with facilitating an exceptional amount of trade, ports are also vital entry points for tourists, which broadens their economic impact.

Cathodic Protection Market Segmentation Analysis

By Solution Analysis

The products segment held the largest share of the cathodic protection market in 2024. Test stations, coating, anodes, power supplies, junction boxes, and remote monitors are among the product categories. The cathodic protection anode stops corrosion by supplying the metal with a direct current. Different types of coating materials are available for use in cathodic protection technologies.

By Type Analysis

The impressed current segment dominated the cathodic protection market in 2024.

By using a metal surface as the cathode of an electrochemical cell, an impressed current cathodic protection prevents corrosion on that surface. ICCP is commonly used to prevent corrosion in metal structures in a variety of sectors, including construction, maritime, and oil and gas.

One advantage of impressed current cathodic protection (CP) systems is that they may be powered by an external source. This makes it possible to defend almost any structure, regardless of its size or present needs. Long-lasting anodes and power sources of the right size are used in ICCP systems.

By Application Analysis

The pipeline segment registered its dominance in the cathodic protection market in 2024. For pipeline operators nowadays, the effects of infrastructure failure on the environment and society are of utmost importance. When the coated coating on underground metallic pipes fails or is destroyed, exposing the bare pipeline metal to the soil, cathodic protection is the most often employed electrochemical approach to stop corrosion.

Cathodic Protection Market Top Companies

Aegion Corporation

BAC Corrosion Control Ltd

Cathodic Protection Co Ltd

CMP Europe

Farwest Corrosion Control Company

Imenco AS

James Fisher

MATCOR, Inc

Nakabohtec Corrosion Protecting Co

The Nippon Corrosion Engineering Co



In November 2024, with the signing of a corrosion protection contract with Xiamen Minhua Shipping, Steelpaint makes news. For Steelpaint, this is a significant new construction specification because it is the first for a Chinese shipowner. For this contract, Steelpaint's cutting-edge cathodic protection system, Stelpant-PU-Zinc, has been included in the requirements for three new multipurpose cargo ships.



What is Going Around the Globe?

In April 2024 , a new eBook that provides advice and insights on corrosion management and cathodic protection challenges was just released by Farwest Corrosion Management Company, a provider of industrial equipment. "Beneath the Surface" leverages more than 65 years of industry experience, knowledge, and creativity to assist both novices and experts in the sector, according to the business.

, a new eBook that provides advice and insights on corrosion management and cathodic protection challenges was just released by Farwest Corrosion Management Company, a provider of industrial equipment. "Beneath the Surface" leverages more than 65 years of industry experience, knowledge, and creativity to assist both novices and experts in the sector, according to the business. In June 2023, "ICCP-SAM" was launched by CORROSION and Bluestream. The best of both worlds and the future in terms of XX(X)L monopile foundation corrosion prevention on a global scale. Specially made to remotely place ICCP anodes on monopile foundations of any size, the ICCP-SAM may be used anywhere on the foundation, even in the most abrasive ocean conditions.

The research report categorizes the Cathodic Protection Market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Solutions

Products

Services

By Type

Galvanic

Impressed current

By Applications

Pipeline

Storage facilities

Processing plants

Water & Wastewater

Transportation

Buildings

Others



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



