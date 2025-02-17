Decor Paper Market to Hit USD 7,843.8 Million by 2035 Amid Rising Demand for Aesthetic Interiors | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Rising demand for multi-functional decor papers is now driving the decor paper market. Properties such as aesthetically pleasing paper, strength, water resistance, scratch resistance, and antimicrobial properties make these papers very popular for diverse applications. Decor papers offer versatility in such diverse applications beyond merely decorative needs but for hygiene and longevity demands in several scenarios.

NEWARK, Del:, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global decor paper market is set for steady growth, with its size projected to increase from USD 5,390.3 million in 2025 to USD 7,843.8 million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The market generated USD 5,195.2 million in revenue in 2024, highlighting consistent industry expansion driven by evolving design trends and construction activities.

Decor papers weighing 81-120 g/m2 are used to a large extent for furniture & cabinets, flooring, paneling and some other end-uses, capturing a market share of 44.9% in 2024 in the decor paper market. This is because of its ideal balance between durability and print quality.

Décor papers within this weight range are thick enough to provide the necessary strength and opacity, offering vivid and long-lasting printing design, suitable for applications like furniture and laminate flooring.

Key Industry Highlights

Rising Renovations and Remodeling Activities Fuel Demand for Colorful Decor Papers

People across various regions are investing in renovation and remodeling activities to maintain their interior designs and other related furniture at homes and offices. Most of them are renovating their homes and offices to have interior designs with new and attractive designs aligning with the changing trends and also saving the costs that would have been required in case of a complete overhaul.

The Home Improvement Research Institute, stated that, the rate of DIY projects in kitchen renovation were 43% in the second quarter of 2023.

These increases cases of kitchen remodeling and renovation consequently are pushing the colorful and durable decor papers for offering a refreshing new appearance for the homes and offices. The rise in DIY activities not only in kitchens but also in bedrooms, furniture, cabinets, restrooms, and schools for making walls with decorative wallpapers to create a happy environment for students.

The easy-to-apply, minimum maintenance and ability to print a wide variety of designs, textures, and finishes that can suit different tastes and styles. These increased cases of remodeling and renovation prominently from urban areas are driving the demand for decor papers like printed base paper with diverse colors, pre-printed paper, and solid color for developing regions across the globe.

E-commerce Surge and Retail Expansion Boost Decor Paper Market

The retail and e-commerce channels are growing on a large scale major in the developing regions. The regularly developing advanced digital technology and ease of using various e-commerce channels for online shopping have offered an easy and quick access for wide variety of decor paperproducts.

The International Trade Administration stated that, the global B2C e-commerce sales is estimated to rise at a rate of 14.4% and reach USD 5.5 trillion by 2027. The expansion of retail sector also plays a deciding role as the number of physical stores and specialty outlets grow continuously.

Several prominent home improvement stores that sell items such as furniture, wardrobes, doors, cabinet interiors, and more have helped make decor papers more readily available. These stores provide a wide variety of items, including both classic and modern, environmentally-friendly choices, to suit different shopper tastes.

Online shopping sites such as Amazon and Etsy offer worldwide access, enabling shoppers to browse and buy decorative papers from any location. Online shopping has increased market growth by providing detailed product descriptions and customer reviews that help consumers make informed decisions.

Availability of Alternate Solutions Poses Potential Risks in the Market

The availability of alternative materials and finishes is expected to pose significant challenges for the growth of decor paper market due to increasing environmental awareness. The consumers have shown a transition towards environmentally conscious sustainable and eco-friendly interior design solutions and materials.

These factors have resulted in the usage of alternative eco-friendly materials like reclaimed wood, bamboo, and recycled plastic as they are sourced naturally and also proven to have reduced environmental impact. This is because of its higher sustainability rate and equivalent functional benefits over traditional decor papers that are not easily recyclable or biodegradable.

For example, reclaimed wood offers a rustic, natural appearance without utilizing actual wood seeking attention of the consumers that want for both sustainability and innovative look in their interior designs for flooring, furniture and paneling applications.

"The Decor Paper Market is thriving with increased demand for eco-friendly, customizable options. As interior design trends shift, consumers seek unique textures and patterns for home and commercial spaces." Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways From the Decor Paper Market Report

The global decor paper market recorded a CAGR of 2.2% between 2020 and 2024.

Market value increased from USD 4,500.7 million in 2020 to USD 5,195.2 million in 2024.

Canada is expected to lead in North America with a CAGR of 4.2% through 2035.

India is projected to experience a CAGR of 6.0% in South Asia & Pacific by 2035.

Print base paper is estimated to hold over 42% of the market share by 2035.

The furniture segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a 36.5% share by 2035.

The growing demand for europe décor paper in furniture and flooring applications is driving market expansion

The adoption of decor paper in India expanded at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2018 to 2022.

Rising Demand for Decor Paper Fuels Growth Across Residential, Commercial and Industrial Sectors

As the global design landscape continues to evolve, decor paper has emerged as a key trend driving innovation and transformation in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. With its versatile application and aesthetic appeal, decor paper is rapidly gaining popularity among architects, designers, and manufacturers, catering to an increasing demand for affordable, customizable, and environmentally friendly design solutions.

The residential sector has experienced a notable surge in the use of decor paper for wall coverings, furniture finishes, and other interior design elements. Homeowners are embracing the trend for its affordability, ease of application, and eco-friendly alternatives. The ability to personalize spaces with unique patterns and textures is making decor paper a preferred choice for modern interiors.

Navigating the Competitive Landscape of the Decor Paper Market

Leading decor paper firms are developing and offering new goods to the market that provide more benefits and applications. They are broadening their geographic reach and combining with other companies. A few of them are also collaborating to create new items in collaboration with start-up companies and regional brands.

Key Developments in Decor Paper Market

Lamigraf is pleased to announce the establishment of a new design hub in Mönchengladbach, Germany, located in the heart of North Rhine-Westphalia, to expand its design capabilities, which are critical for the creation of new products.

Ahlstrom stated in March 2024 that it would expand the manufacturing of creped base paper at its Thilmany mill in Wisconsin, USA. With this additional investment, the company will be able to grow crepe paper manufacturing to around 30,000 tones per year.

Neodecortech opened a new sales office in China in March 2024 as part of its worldwide expansion strategy to target expanding Asian markets with high-end decor sheets and Italian style.



Key Players in Decor Paper Market

Toppan Europe GmbH.

Ahlstrom Holding

Felix Schoeller

Munksjö

ITC Limited

I.DECOR Exp.Imp Co., Ltd.

Pudumjee Paper Products

SURTECO GmbH

impress Decor USA Inc.

Lamigraf, S.A.

Hangzhou Talent Decorative Paper Co., Ltd.

Dawei Decorative

Hangzhou Fimo Decorative Material Co., Ltd

Fakirsons Papchem Pvt Ltd.

Decor Paper Market Segmentation

By Basis Weight:

In terms of basis weight, the industry is segmented into Below 65 g/m2, 65-80 g/m2, 81-120 g/m2, Above 120 g/m2.

By Product:

Products in the market for décor paper are print base paper, solid colors, shuttering base, liners, and pre-printed paper. The print base paper is further categorized into white print paper and color print paper. Further, the color print paper is sub-categorized into brown shade, coffee shade, teak shade and timber shade.

By Application:

In terms of application, the industry is segmented into low pressure laminates, high pressure laminates and edge bonding.

By End Use:

End uses for decor paper market are furniture & cabintes, flooring, paneling, partition, store fixtures, and external cladding.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa are covered.

