SRI Management Expands Senior Living Portfolio with The Pointe at Ocean Boulevard

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRI Management, in partnership with Waypoint Residential, is pleased to announce the addition of The Pointe at Ocean Boulevard to its growing senior living portfolio. Located in the vibrant coastal city of Stuart, Florida, The Pointe offers 160 Independent Living units designed to provide a dynamic and engaging lifestyle for seniors.

Known as the Sailfish Capital of the World, Stuart sits along Florida’s renowned Treasure Coast, just north of Palm Beach and south of Vero Beach. The city is recognized for its historic charm, pedestrian-friendly downtown, and access to world-class fishing and water activities.

The Pointe at Ocean Boulevard offers an ideal location:

One block from the Intracoastal Waterway

Five minutes from historic downtown Stuart

Two miles from Cleveland Clinic Martin Health



Designed to foster an active and social lifestyle, The Pointe at Ocean Boulevard provides residents with an enriching environment with coffee socials, happy hours, live music, multiple social clubs, and scheduled transportation for off-site outings. Each residence—whether a studio or one-bedroom apartment—is thoughtfully designed with aging in mind, ensuring both comfort and safety for residents.

“We’re excited to welcome The Pointe at Ocean Boulevard into the SRI Management family. This community fits well with our commitment to providing seniors with comfortable, well-designed living spaces in great locations. With its strong sense of community and engaging lifestyle, The Pointe is a place where residents can truly enjoy their independence,” said Todd Filippone, President of SRI Management.

The Pointe at Ocean Boulevard—located at 2750 SE Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996—marks SRI Management’s 22nd senior living community in Florida, reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing high-quality living options for seniors seeking a vibrant and supportive community. To learn more about The Pointe at Ocean Boulevard’s senior living offerings, visit https://thepointeatoceanboulevard.com.

About SRI Management

SRI Management provides seniors and their families with an exceptional senior living experience, guided by the company’s core values of Character, Compassion, Commitment, Consistency, and Communication. SRI Management oversees nearly 50 Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities throughout the United States. More information on SRI Management can be found at www.srimgt.com.

Media Contact: Dave Cone

Phone: (850) 583-7990

Email: communications@srimgt.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/577705e8-f123-48f5-9b02-8c8ec8b214ea

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2abb0043-99c9-4a4a-92b1-01388bb0de12

SRI Management Expands Senior Living In Stuart, Florida SRI Management Expands Senior Living In Stuart, Florida SRI Management Expands Senior Living In Stuart, Florida SRI Management Expands Senior Living In Stuart, Florida

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.