Lisa Inside Addiction Launches Groundbreaking Addiction Counselling Programme to Help More People Break Free from Addiction

London, England, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisa Inside Addiction, a leading provider of addiction counselling and recovery support, is excited to announce the launch of its new ‘Addiction Control’ programme. This structured, step-by-step approach is designed to help individuals not just quit their addiction but rebuild their lives. This innovative programme integrates professional addiction counselling with Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), providing a comprehensive and personalised path to recovery.



With addiction rates continuing to rise across the UK, many individuals struggle to find effective, long-term support. The Addiction Control programme addresses this issue by offering a clear, structured roadmap that not only focuses on quitting substance use but also healing the emotional pain and thought patterns that fuel addiction.



The programme includes:

One-on-one addiction counselling to explore the root causes of addiction

CBT techniques to help rewire negative thought patterns and reduce cravings

A step-by-step framework that provides practical strategies for long-term sobriety

Personalised relapse prevention plans to support ongoing recovery

At the heart of the Addiction Control programme is expert addiction counselling services, a fundamental component that helps clients understand their triggers, build emotional resilience, and develop healthier coping mechanisms. Without addressing the underlying issues that drive addiction, relapse is far more likely.



Lead Addiction Counsellor Luke Worsfold at Lisa Inside Addiction explains:



“Counselling is the key to lasting recovery. Addiction is not just about substances—it’s about unprocessed trauma, stress, and emotional pain. Our programme helps clients uncover the real reasons behind their addiction and equips them with the tools to create real, lasting change.”



A key element of the Addiction Control programme is Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) for Addiction, one of the most effective evidence-based treatments for addiction. CBT helps individuals recognise and change negative thought patterns that contribute to addictive behaviours.



Through CBT, clients learn to:

Identify automatic negative thoughts that trigger cravings

Challenge and reframe destructive beliefs about themselves and their addiction

Develop new, positive coping strategies

Strengthen their ability to resist relapse in high-risk situations

By integrating CBT techniques with expert counselling, the Addiction Control programme ensures that clients are not only able to quit their addiction but also develop the mindset and habits necessary for a healthier, more fulfilling life.



Lisa Inside Addiction is committed to helping individuals regain control of their lives through expert counselling, structured recovery plans, and evidence-based therapies like CBT. Whether someone is struggling with alcohol, drug, or behavioural addictions, the Addiction Control programme provides a clear, practical, and proven path to recovery.



Lisa Inside Addiction encourages individuals or their loved ones who are ready to take the next steps to break free from addiction to visit its website today.



About Lisa Inside Addiction



Lisa Inside Addiction is a leading provider of addiction counselling and recovery support, helping individuals across the UK regain control of their lives. With a focus on personalised therapy, evidence-based techniques, and long-term recovery strategies, Lisa Inside Addiction empowers clients to not only quit their addiction but also build a meaningful, fulfilling future.



More Information



To learn more about Lisa Inside Addiction and the launch of its new ‘Addiction Control’ programme, please visit the website at https://www.insideaddiction.co.uk/.



