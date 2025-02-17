The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Common Stock of Latch, Inc. – LTCH

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announces that the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of common stock of Latch, Inc. (OTCMKTS: LTCH):

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND

PROPOSED SETTLEMENT, (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING,

AND (III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS’ FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Latch, Inc. (“Latch”) during the period from June 7, 2021, through August 1, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”) (the “Settlement Class”).1

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS-ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (the “Court”), that the above-captioned securities class action (the “Action”) is pending in the Court.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiff in the Action, VB PTC Establishment as Trustee of Gersec Trust, and Defendants Latch, Luke Schoenfelder, Garth Mitchell, and Barry Schaeffer (collectively, “Defendants,” and together with Lead Plaintiff, the “Parties”) have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $1,950,000 in cash (the “Settlement”), which, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on May 28, 2025, at 4:30 p.m., before Judge John G. Koeltl, either in-person at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse, 500 Pearl Street, New York, NY 10007-1312, Courtroom 14A, or by telephone or videoconference, to determine (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether, solely for purposes of the proposed Settlement, the Action should be certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, Lead Plaintiff should be certified as class representative for the Settlement Class, and Lead Counsel should be appointed as class counsel for the Settlement Class; (iii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants and whether the releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated as of November 12, 2024 (and in the Long Notice) should be granted; (iv) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (v) whether Lead Counsel’s motion for an award of attorneys’ fees and expenses and Lead Plaintiff’s motion for costs and expenses should be approved. If the hearing is held by telephone or videoconference, information on how to participate will be posted at www.strategicclaims.net/latch.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you might be entitled to a payment from the Settlement. If you have not yet received the Long Notice and the Proof of Claim and Release Form (“Proof of Claim”), you may get copies of them by contacting the Claims Administrator at Latch Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, P.O. Box 230, 600 North Jackson Street, Suite 205, Media, PA 19063; 1-866-274-4004; or info@strategicclaims.net. You also can download copies of the Long Notice and Proof of Claim from the Settlement website, www.strategicclaims.net/latch.



If you are a member of the Settlement Class, you must submit a Proof of Claim to the Claims Administrator either electronically or by first-class mail received or postmarked no later than April 28, 2025, to be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Proof of Claim, you will not be eligible to receive a payment, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion that is received no later than April 23, 2025, in accordance with the instructions in the Long Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action, and you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement. Excluding yourself is the only option that may allow you to be part of any other current or future lawsuit against Defendants or any of the other released parties concerning the claims being resolved by the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, Lead Counsel’s motion for attorneys’ fees and litigation expenses, or Lead Plaintiff’s motion for costs and expenses must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants’ counsel such that they are received no later than April 23, 2025, in accordance with the instructions in the Long Notice.

Do not contact the Court, the Clerk’s office, Defendants, or their lawyers about this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the Claims Administrator or Lead Counsel.

Requests for the Long Notice and Proof of Claim should be made to:

Latch Securities Litigation

c/o Strategic Claims Services

P.O. Box 230

600 North Jackson Street, Suite 205

Media, PA 19063

1-866-274-4004

info@strategicclaims.net

www.strategicclaims.net/latch

Inquiries, other than requests for the Long Notice and Proof of Claim, should be made to Lead Counsel for the Settlement Class:

THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

Jacob A. Goldberg, Esq.

Leah Heifetz-Li, Esq.

101 Greenwood Avenue, Suite 440

Jenkintown, PA 19046

215-600-2817

jgoldberg@rosenlegal.com

lheifetz@rosenlegal.com

By Order of the Court

1 Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement, (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing, and (III) Motion for Attorneys’ Fees and Litigation Expenses (the “Long Notice”), available at www.strategicclaims.net/latch..

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.