N.C. Forest Service assistant Alleghany County ranger named recipient of the Moreland Gueth Water Quality Award

SPARTA – N.C. Forest Service (NCFS) Assistant Alleghany County Ranger Russell Choate has been named recipient of the 2024 Moreland Gueth Water Quality Award. This award is presented annually to the N.C. Forest Service employee or team of employees who demonstrate creativity and dedication toward the protection of North Carolina’s water resources.

“Russell has been a huge asset, especially when it comes to water quality,” said Brandon Keener, NCFS Alleghany County ranger. “He has focused on inspections and has worked tirelessly to grow the program. With his consistent and diligent approach, Russell has elevated the water quality program in Alleghany County to another level.”

Established in 2010, the Moreland Gueth Water Quality Award pays tribute to its namesake, who served as the N.C. Forest Service’s water quality and wetlands staff forester from 1995 to 2004. Gueth took a firm stance on protecting water quality but remained fair and used a common-sense approach when working with loggers and landowners to keep forests working for North Carolina.

Choate has consistently provided high quality service inspections relative to forest practice guidelines (FPGs) by conducting numerous inspections as well as developing strong relationships with loggers and timber buyers and sellers. Over the last four years, Choate has conducted 345 inspections while working to improve stream crossings throughout Alleghany County by meeting with loggers before stream crossings are constructed and providing recommendations on how and where to properly establish them. As a result, there has been an increase and better use of bridgemats, temporary culvert installations and bumper trees to prevent and minimize sedimentation at the crossings.

“Russell has continually proven himself to be dedicated to water quality, striving to build a water quality reputation for Alleghany County,” Keener said. “His consistent presence on logging operations, giving sound recommendations and being readily available to assist forestry partners has greatly improved the program and reputation of the N.C. Forest Service in both the county and district.”

To learn more about water quality regulations, laws, guidance and best management practices to help keep forests working for North Carolina, visit https://www.ncagr.gov/divisions/nc-forest-service/water-quality.

