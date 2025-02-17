SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) and Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) on behalf of the company’s long-term shareholders.

Recently a securities fraud complaint was filed against Five Below on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of the company’s stock between December 1, 2022, and July 16, 2024. According to the complaint, during that time period Five Below and several of the company’s senior executive officers made a series of materially false and misleading statements to investors about the company’s ability to identify and market trending products.

As further detailed in the complaint, following a series of partial discuses to the market – including reporting disappointing financial and operational results on March 20, 2024, June 5, 2024, and July 16, 2024 – shares of Five Below’s stock declined from a trading price of over $208.00 per share to approximately $80.00 per share, a decline of over $128.00 per share, or over 61% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Five Below’s board of directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

