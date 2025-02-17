A Comprehensive Walkthrough of the Additives Market: From 2025 to 2028

Additive is an active substance that is added to improve specific properties such as performance, texture, efficiency, shelf life, and productivity.

The global additives market forecast was valued at $150.0 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $212.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON , DE, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a study on the additives market that provides excellent insights into the functioning of market players and the overall industry. The report offers in-depth research on the market dynamics, segmentation, regional growth, competitive landscape, and upcoming trends as well as provide their overview regarding potential opportunities in the industry. In addition, they use strategic analytical tools like the Porter’s Five Forces model and PESTEL analysis to evaluate the external & competitive forces that shape this landscape.The report anticipates the additives industry , valued at $150 billion in 2020, to grow at an impressive CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028, reaching an estimated $212.7 billion by 2028. This exponential growth of the industry is due to increasing applicability of additives across multiple sectors, including food & beverage, lubricants, construction, plastic, fuels, and agrochemicals. In addition, their rising use in the ever-expanding automobile sector for corrosion and heat resistance is anticipated to drive the industry growth significantly.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞: 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐔𝐑𝐋: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11316 Competitive Scenario of the LandscapeThe report profiles the major players of this industry along with the developmental strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge, including acquisitions & mergers, new agreements, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, research & development investments, and regional expansion.The key players operating in this landscape are Clariant AG, BASF SE, Dow Inc., Lanxess AG, Evonik Industries AG, Milliken Chemical, Eastman Chemical Company, PolyOne Corporation, Sanitized AG, and BioCote Limited.Latest DevelopmentsIn May 2024, Chemovator, a business incubator and early-stage investor, invested in Heartland, a Detroit-based startup that produces natural fiber plastic additives. Through this deal, Heartland has become Chemovator’s first company is North American portfolio company and is the latest addition to the Elevate program. The program provides monetary investment support to early-stage startups in the chemical industry.𝐃𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11316 Simultaneously, scientists at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory created an innovative lubricant additive in May 2024. This additive caused a tenfold reduction in the wear & tear of water turbine equipment and caters to the federal standards for environmental toxicity & biodegradability.Research Methodology of the AnalystsAMR analysts employ a comprehensive approach to collect and interpret information on the additives market. For data collection, both primary as well as secondary research is conducted through questionnaires, interviews, and official publications. This is followed by qualitative and quantitative data analysis that helps determine emerging needs, forecast trends, and revenues. Market forecasting is performed through trend analysis and scenario modeling, while a competitive landscape analysis offers details about major industry players, their strategies, and market positions. The analysts ensure continuous monitoring to provide relevant, tailored information as per the demands of clients. A structured methodology ensures the availability of accurate, actionable, and up-to-date market intelligence of the industry.Regional AnalysisThe report forecasts Asia-Pacific, which accounted for 38.3% of the market share, to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. This growth is due to the expansion of the transportation sector in the region, particularly Japan’s railway industry and submarine & ship manufacturing in China & India. In addition, the formulation of additives as dispersants, pressure retarders, and anti-wear agents for different industrial activities is emerging as a key strategy for boosting its demand in the region.Request For Customization with This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A11316 In conclusion, the AMR study on the additives market is an excellent guide for investors, new entrants, and stakeholders to understand the key aspects and latest trends of the industry. This guide plays a key role in shaping business decisions and ensuring the success of industry players in the long run.

