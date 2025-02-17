Billor Expands Nationwide with the Launch of a New Delivery Center in Houston, TX

HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billor, committed to empowering truck drivers to achieve the American Dream through entrepreneurship, today announced the opening of its new Delivery Center in the Houston, TX area. This milestone marks a significant step in Billor’s strategic expansion, bringing its operations closer to truck drivers and strengthening its presence in key logistics hubs across the country. The new Delivery Center will allow truck drivers to pick up their trucks, bring them for inspection and serve as a logistic hub for the Owner Operators working with Billor.



Billor Delivery Center in The Houston, TX area

Texas leads the nation in freight tonnage, playing a critical role in the U.S. supply chain. Houston, in particular, stands out due to its expansive highway network and the prominence of Port Houston—the nation’s busiest port in total foreign tonnage. As a vital transportation hub connecting the Midwest, West Coast, and Gulf of Mexico, Houston is a natural choice for Billor’s expansion.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the Texas freight and logistics market is valued at $93.07 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to $120.09 billion by 2030. This growth, combined with Houston’s well-integrated freight infrastructure, reinforces Billor’s decision to establish its latest Delivery Center in the region.

“The opening of Billor’s new Delivery Center in Texas is a critical step in our nationwide expansion strategy,” said Vincent Goetten, CEO of Billor. “Texas consistently ranks as the top state for freight tonnage, driven by a strong economy. Houston’s location at the intersection of major interstates makes it a natural choice for growth.”

Unlike traditional trucking companies, Billor operates as an integrated ecosystem that combines FinTech, Technology, and Logistics. The company helps truck drivers achieve truck ownership, financial independence, and greater work-life balance—all while maximizing efficiency and earnings.

With Houston now part of its expanding network, Billor is enhancing its service capabilities in major logistics markets. “Our goal is to provide fast, high-quality service,” said Douglas Carstens, COO of Billor. “This new Delivery Center allows us to execute multiple truck deliveries simultaneously, reduce customer wait times, and provide an even smoother experience for our clients."

Billor, short for “Bill of Rights,” introduces innovative and scalable solutions to the one-trillion-dollar and highly fragmented trucking industry, empowering drivers to achieve the American Dream through entrepreneurship. Operating as both a freight and fintech platform, Billor enables drivers to become owner-operators. With Billor, drivers can focus on what matters most — ensuring the safety and efficiency of freight delivery. Meanwhile, the platform simplifies the complexities of logistics and finance, managing all other operational and financial needs.

