Plant-Based Milk Powder Market to hit USD 10.48B by 2032, growing at 11.42% CAGR due to rising health awareness.

Plant Based Milk Powder Market is experiencing significant growth driven by the increasing awareness of health and wellness among consumers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The plant-based milk powder market has been experiencing notable growth in recent years, with increased consumer awareness and a rising shift towards vegan and lactose-free alternatives. As of 2022, the plant-based milk powder market was valued at approximately USD 3.55 billion, and it is expected to grow to USD 10.48 billion by 2032. This growth represents a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.42% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. The demand for plant-based milk powders is being driven by a variety of factors, including dietary preferences, health consciousness, and growing concerns about animal welfare and environmental sustainability.Key Players:Danone, Blue Diamond Growers, Oatly, Vega, Mooala, Eden Foods, PepsiCo, Alpro, SunOpta, WhiteWave, Pacific Foods, Nestle, Ripple Foods, Cargill, Hain Celestial Market Segmentation by SourceOne of the most significant drivers of the plant-based milk powder market is the diverse range of sources available to consumers. Almond, soy, coconut, oat, and rice are the major plant-based milk sources, each catering to distinct consumer preferences and dietary needs.Almond Milk Powder: Known for its subtle flavor and creamy texture, almond milk powder is favored for its versatility in both sweet and savory applications. It is also a good source of healthy fats, vitamins, and antioxidants, making it popular among health-conscious consumers.Soy Milk Powder: Soy-based milk powder has long been a staple in the plant-based market, prized for its high protein content and rich texture. It is often favored by consumers seeking plant-based milk with a nutritional profile similar to cow’s milk.Coconut Milk Powder: With its distinct flavor and creamy consistency, coconut milk powder is commonly used in desserts, smoothies, and curries. Its medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) are known to support metabolism, which has contributed to its increasing popularity.Oat Milk Powder: Oat milk powder has gained significant traction in the market due to its naturally sweet flavor and creamy consistency. It is particularly popular among individuals with nut or soy allergies. Oats are a great source of fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants, adding to the appeal of oat milk powder as a healthy alternative.Rice Milk Powder: Rice milk powder is known for its light, mild taste and is typically favored by those with soy or nut allergies. It is also naturally sweet and has a relatively low allergenic profile, making it an attractive option for a wide variety of consumers. Market Segmentation by Nutritional ProfileAnother critical factor influencing the growth of the plant-based milk powder market is the nutritional profile. Different formulations are being developed to cater to the various needs and preferences of consumers.High Protein: High-protein plant-based milk powders, often made from soy, hemp, or pea protein, are increasingly in demand. They cater to athletes, individuals looking for muscle recovery aids, and people with higher protein dietary requirements. These powders help provide the necessary amino acids for muscle growth and repair.Low Fat: For consumers who are conscious of their fat intake, low-fat plant-based milk powders offer a healthier alternative without sacrificing flavor or texture. Almond and oat milk powders are often marketed as low-fat options.Fortified: Many plant-based milk powders are fortified with essential vitamins and minerals such as calcium, vitamin D, and B12, making them a suitable alternative to traditional dairy milk. Fortified products provide an added nutritional benefit, especially to individuals who may be lacking certain nutrients due to dietary restrictions.Organic: The demand for organic plant-based milk powders is on the rise, as consumers continue to shift towards more natural and sustainable food choices. Organic options, free from pesticides and artificial additives, cater to a growing segment of eco-conscious and health-focused individuals.Market Segmentation by ApplicationThe plant-based milk powder market is also growing across several key application segments, driven by its versatility and widespread use across various industries.Food and Beverages: The food and beverage industry is the largest application segment for plant-based milk powder. From smoothies and coffee to bakery products and dairy-free desserts, plant-based milk powders have become a popular ingredient in the food sector. With increasing consumer interest in plant-based diets, the demand for plant-based milk powder is expected to expand rapidly.Cosmetics: Plant-based milk powders are increasingly being incorporated into the cosmetics and personal care industries. These powders are used in skincare formulations, offering moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties. Oat and almond milk powders, in particular, are valued for their soothing and hydrating qualities.Nutraceuticals: Plant-based milk powder is being utilized in the nutraceutical sector to create fortified products, such as dietary supplements and functional foods. The inclusion of plant-based ingredients in these products aligns with the growing demand for health-conscious solutions.Animal Feed: Another emerging application for plant-based milk powder is in animal feed, where it is used to enrich the diet of livestock. As plant-based feed options become more popular, the demand for plant-based milk powders for animal nutrition is expected to rise.Market Segmentation by Formulation TypeFormulation types also play a crucial role in the market's expansion, offering consumers different options for convenience and ease of use.Instant Powder: Instant plant-based milk powders are popular for their convenience, as they dissolve quickly in liquids, making them ideal for on-the-go consumption. Instant formulations are commonly used in coffee, smoothies, and other beverages, where quick preparation is essential.Liquid Concentrate: Liquid concentrates offer a more concentrated form of plant-based milk that can be diluted to achieve the desired consistency. These are popular in commercial applications and are commonly used in large-scale production of plant-based beverages.Dry Powder: Dry plant-based milk powders are widely used in both consumer and industrial applications. These powders are shelf-stable, making them suitable for long-term storage and ideal for consumers looking for pantry-friendly plant-based milk alternatives.Market Segmentation by Distribution ChannelThe availability and convenience of plant-based milk powders are further enhanced by various distribution channels. The growing trend of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales has made plant-based milk powders easily accessible to a broader audience.Online Retail: The online retail segment has witnessed rapid growth, with consumers increasingly opting for the convenience of shopping from home. E-commerce platforms, including Amazon and specialized plant-based retailers, offer a wide range of plant-based milk powder options, providing easy access to consumers worldwide.Supermarkets/Hypermarkets: Traditional brick-and-mortar stores continue to play a significant role in the distribution of plant-based milk powders. Supermarkets and hypermarkets offer a variety of plant-based milk powder products, and these locations are particularly important for consumers who prefer to shop in person.Specialty Stores: Specialty stores, such as health food stores and organic markets, have seen a growing demand for plant-based milk powders. These stores cater to consumers who are more selective about their food choices, seeking products that align with their specific dietary needs and ethical values.Regional InsightsThe plant-based milk powder market is witnessing dynamic growth across all regions, with varying demand drivers influencing market expansion.North America: North America is one of the largest markets for plant-based milk powders, driven by a high rate of adoption of vegan and lactose-free diets. The increasing awareness of plant-based diets, along with health-conscious consumers, is contributing to the market’s expansion in the region.Europe: Europe is also seeing significant growth in the plant-based milk powder market, fueled by a strong vegan culture and demand for sustainable food products. The European market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, supported by increasing regulatory support for plant-based foods.South America: South America is an emerging market for plant-based milk powders, driven by changing dietary preferences and a rising middle class that is adopting plant-based alternatives. As awareness of health and wellness spreads in the region, the demand for plant-based milk powders is expected to increase.Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth in the plant-based milk powder market. With the rise of health trends and a growing population of lactose-intolerant individuals, the demand for plant-based milk alternatives in countries like India and China is expanding rapidly.Middle East and Africa: In the Middle East and Africa, the plant-based milk powder market is still in the early stages of growth but shows great potential. The rising interest in health and wellness, along with the increased availability of plant-based products, is expected to boost market growth in this region. Industry Developments, Drivers, and ChallengesThe plant-based milk powder market is being driven by several key factors. These include increasing consumer preference for dairy alternatives, growing awareness of lactose intolerance, and the rising popularity of vegan and plant-based diets. Additionally, plant-based milk powders offer environmental benefits, such as lower water usage and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, compared to traditional dairy farming.However, the market does face challenges, including issues related to supply chain disruptions, high production costs, and the need for extensive research and development to improve the taste, texture, and nutritional profile of plant-based milk powders. Despite these challenges, the plant-based milk powder market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, driven by ongoing innovation and the increasing demand for healthier, sustainable food options.1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2 MARKET INTRODUCTION3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY4 MARKET DYNAMICS5 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS6 PLANT BASED MILK POWDER MARKET, BY FORM7 PLANT BASED MILK POWDER MARKET, BY CATEGORY8 PLANT BASED MILK POWDER MARKET, BY APPLICATION9 PLANT BASED MILK POWDER, BY REGION10 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE 