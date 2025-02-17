Special Investigating Unit authorised to investigate alleged maladministration in Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality: Water And Sanitation Services.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed Proclamation 248 of 2025, authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of maladministration into eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality: Water and Sanitation Services. Proclamation 248 of 2025 authorises the SIU to investigate serious maladministration related to the provision of water and sanitation services in the Municipality.

This investigation will specifically focus on services provided to human settlements and schools within the municipal boundaries, as outlined in Project Number Y6525AZ1: Ablution Blocks—In Situ Upgrade—Infrastructure Sanitation. It will also examine the causes of this maladministration. The probe will determine if contract payments adhered to national treasury guidelines were irregular, wasteful, or led to financial losses for the department or state.

The SIU will also investigate any unlawful conduct by Municipality employees or officials that may have resulted in improper benefits. The Proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that occurred between 1 January 2015 and 14 February 2025, as well as any related activities before 1 January 2015 and after the date of the Proclamation that are pertinent to the matters under investigation or involve the same persons, entities, or contracts.

Beyond investigating maladministration, corruption, and fraud, the SIU is committed to identifying systemic failures and recommending measures to prevent future losses. In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 (SIU Act), the SIU will refer any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during its investigation to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.

Under the SIU Act, the SIU is also authorised to initiate a civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name to address any wrongdoing identified during its investigation resulting from acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration.

