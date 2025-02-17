PHILIPPINES, February 17 - Press Release

February 17, 2025 TOL: Behind Pampanga's world-class products is the unity, skills, discipline of its people City of San Fernando, Pampanga - Senate Majority Leader Francis 'TOL' Tolentino today gave credit to the unity, skills, and discipline of Kapampangans in creating world-class products that the province has become known for. Tolentino said that while many appreciate Pampanga's signature dishes, such as sisig and tocino, and its giant Christmas lanterns, the hard work put into making them is sometimes overlooked. "I always say that Pampanga represents something that all of us could learn from. And the Philippines can only attain greatness if they will learn the lessons of Pampanga," Tolentino said at the flag ceremony held at the provincial capitol, where he was the guest speaker. "Pampanga represents something that is best for the Filipinos. Behind those quality products is the unity, hard work, and discipline shown by the Kapampangans," he told the audience led by Vice Governor Lilia Pineda, together with provincial officials and staff. "If there is no discipline on the part of those who prepare the ingredients, if there is no good hog grower or chef... if there is no good electrician and craftsman who built the lantern... then you would not have a good product," the senator stressed. For her part, Vice Governor Pineda welcomed Tolentino and acknowledged his role in the recent passage of Senate Bill 2797, which officially recognizes Pampanga as the Culinary Capital of the Philippines. "We are happy that he is here, and we are thankful because he has always been supportive of our province. Many of you know how he strongly supported the declaration of Pampanga as the culinary capital," Pineda said. Tolentino also helped in the efforts to establish a medical school at the Don Honorio Ventura Technological State University, and the bill elevating its status to become a full-fledged state university. Tolentino is running for reelection under the banner of President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr.'s political party, the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, and the Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas.

