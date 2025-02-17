Robotic Mapping and Navigation Global Market Report 2025: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

Taxi And Limousine Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How is the Robotic Mapping and Navigation Market projected to Grow in the coming years?

The global robotic mapping and navigation market has witnessed an exponential growth in recent years. From a worth of $12.91 billion in 2024, it is anticipated to grow to $15.7 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 21.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to factors such as the rise in need for advanced mapping and navigation systems, growth of AI-powered navigation, escalating demand for autonomous delivery systems, emergence of improved surveillance systems, and an increased uptake of commercial drone technology.

What future growth does the Robotic Mapping and Navigation Market foresee?

The robotic mapping and navigation market size is expected to maintain its exponential growth in the next few years, reaching approximately $33.95 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 21.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to factors like rising employment of intelligent and adaptable robots, growing indoctrination of sensor technology, climbing utilization of artificial intelligence and machine learning, increasing usage of autonomous systems, and progressing digital transformation, among other things.

What emerging trends are expected in the Robotics Mapping and Navigation Market?

Major trends in the forecast period include the integration of advanced AI for improved autonomous decision-making, the development of more compact and energy-efficient Lidar sensors, enhanced multi-sensor fusion for better environmental perception, breakthroughs in real-time 3D mapping technologies, adoption of collaborative robots with dynamic path-planning capabilities, advancements in edge computing for faster data processing, and innovations in low-cost, high-precision GPS alternatives.

What are the Growth Drivers for the Robotic Mapping and Navigation Market?

The main growth drivers for the sector include an increasing demand for drones, along with developments in AI-powered robotic mapping and navigation technologies. Drones - unmanned aerial vehicles UAVs that can be remotely controlled by a human operator or autonomously by onboard computers - have become increasingly popular due to faster and more efficient deliveries, flexibility and scalability, the ability to offer contactless delivery, environmental benefits, and cost savings, among other factors.

Who are The Major Industry Players in Robotic Mapping and Navigation Market?

The major companies currently operating in the robotic mapping and navigation market include Intel Corporation, DENSO Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Omron Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, KUKA AG, iRobot Corporation, Nuro Inc., Boston Dynamics Inc., Locus Robotics Corp, Seegrid Corporation, Mobile Industrial Robots, Velodyne Lidar Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Aethon Inc., Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Ltd., Vecna Robotics Inc., Robomow Inc., InVia Robotics Inc., Starship Technologies Ltd., Robotnik Co., BlueBotics SA, SMP Robotics Systems Corp., Ruvu Robotics, and more.

How is the Robotic Mapping and Navigation Market Segmented?

The report segments the robotic mapping and navigation market:

1 By Type: Industrial Robots, Service Robots

2 By Navigation Technology: Laser Or LiDAR, Vision Guidance, Other Navigation Technologies

3 By Application: Hospitals And Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics And Warehouse, Military, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1 By Industrial Robots: Robotic Arms For Manufacturing, Autonomous Mobile Robots AMRs For Warehousing, Collaborative Robots Cobots, Robotic Systems For Material Handling, Inspection And Quality Control Robots

2 By Service Robots: Healthcare Robots, Cleaning Robots, Delivery Robots, Agricultural Robots, Security And Surveillance Robots, Hospitality Robots

What are the Regional Insights into the Robotic Mapping and Navigation Market?

In 2024, Europe held the largest market share in the robotic mapping and navigation market. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

