Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa concludes inclusive National Convention for Khoi and San Leaders

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa jointly with the Deputy Ministers, Prince Burns-Ncamashe and Dr Namane Masemola, today concluded a groundbreaking three-day, all-inclusive National Convention for Khoi and San Leaders. The national convention marks a turningpoint towards the restoration of dignity and legitimacy of the Khoi- and San communities.

Delivering his opening remarks at the seminal gathering, Minister Hlabisa outlined the primary objectives as follows:

To consult with the Khoi and San leaders about the consolidation of a single or one representative structure for Khoi-San communities to interface with government;

To facilitate the integration of Khoi and San leaders and communities into existing forums of democracy to meanifully participate and champion Khoi and San matters; and

To craft a roadmap to guide the process towards the statutory recognition of the Khoi and San communities.

Among the participants in this historic engagement were representatives of various Khoi and San communities as well as Members of Parliament under the stewardship of the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on CoGTA, Dr Zweli Mkhize and Nkosi NSW Sithole of the institution of traditional leadership as well as the Gauteng Provincial Legislature Chair of Chairs, Mr. Dulton Adams.

Making his contribution the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on CoGTA, Dr Mkhize underscored the convention as an opportunity to deepen the understanding of the history resilience and resistance that defined our ancestors’ fight against colonial oppression.

Nkosi Sithole, representing the voice of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, highlighted the importance of constructive deliberations steeped in respect for one another as carriers of our people’s aspirations. The institution of traditional leadership is incomplete without the active participation of Khoi and San leaders.

At the heart of the convention was the need to foster unity in advancing the interests of the Khoi and San communities, through a united single voice that represents diverse views. The convention was premised on the principles of human dignity, equality, and social justice.

One of the notable hindrances to expediting Khoi and San matters, has been the lack of consensus in an all-representative structure. As much as this was not an elective platform of leadership, it constituted a critical milestone in charting a common roadmap to inclusivity.

A crucial question before the participants, especially Khoi and San representatives was: How to establish a united voice to champion the issues of the Khoi and San communities? – a single structure to shape a meaningful programme of action that sets the path toward true redress and restoration.

All representatives concurred that while we may have our differences as South Africans, our shared past of overcoming adversity unites us. It is this collective strength that must guide us forward as we forge a future rooted in natural justice, recognition, and inclusivity.

To this end, the meeting carried a proposal to nominate five (5) representatives from each of the five stems, and the sixth group as well as the National Khoi-San Council (NKSC) to establish the interim all-inclusive structure. The composition of this intergenerational structure will prioritise the participation of Women, Youth and Persons with disabilities.

The convention was a resounding success which was marked by the adoption of the name for the interim structure as: National Khoi and San Interim Consultative Forum.

Delivering his concluding remarks, Minister Hlabisa expressed profound appreciation to the Khoi- and San leaders for their mature and responsible conduct. This convention constitutes a crucial step towards recognizing the Khoi and San communities as an integral part of the South African heritage. Minister Hlabisa requested the Khoi and San leaders and communities to actively participate in various structures of the institution of traditional leadership including the consultative process on the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill as well as the upcoming National Dialogue. “This is not a walk but a journey, not only to restore the dignity of the Khoi-San communities but also pave the way to a brighter future for all,” stated the Minister.

The fortuitous gain that arise from the nullification of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act (TKLA) 2021, for enhanced public participation, is the opportunity to make substantive inputs to the current Bill which is undergoing public consultation. This presents an opportunity for Khoi-San communities and leaders to contribute substantially to shaping the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadersip Bill (TKLB), so that it fairly and accurately represents the interests of all.

The meeting also received a comprehensive presentation on the role of the Commission on Khoi-San Matters, as it pertains to the statutory recognition of Khoi and San leaders and communities. An emphasis was placed on the imminent deadline of 29 May 2025 for the submission of applications for recognition with a clear outline of the criteria to be met by applicants. To date, the Commission has received 132 applications for recognition. Electronic versions of the Afrikaans and English application forms can be requested from cksm@cogta.gov.za

