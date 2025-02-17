Deputy Minister Buti Manamela urges NSFAS to act against exploitative landlords

The exploitation of vulnerable students by landlords is deplorable and deeply worrying, says Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela. This follows shocking reports that some landlords demand sexual favours from students in exchange for accommodation.

“I welcome the strong statement by NSFAS condemning these actions and the decisive steps to investigate, blacklist, and terminate the services of any implicated landlords,” Manamela said.

He further emphasized the need for greater accountability and oversight in student accommodation. “Institutions, accommodation provider associations, NSFAS, and our department must work together to ensure that students are housed in safe, dignified environments, free from exploitation and abuse.”

Manamela urged affected students to report cases of exploitation immediately to their institutions, NSFAS, and law enforcement. “We will not tolerate anyone who preys on students,” he said.

Student Registration & Financial Aid: Progress and Challenges

While the reports of landlord abuse are disturbing, Manamela also acknowledged that the overall student registration process for 2025 has been largely smooth, with minor glitches that are being attended to.

NSFAS has taken measures to ensure that funded students are registered without financial barriers, including:

No upfront registration fees for NSFAS-funded students at public universities and TVET colleges.

NSFAS Close-Out project students (awaiting outstanding fees from previous years) must be allowed to re-enroll, with institutions instructed to submit their details to NSFAS.

NSFAS Loan Scheme applicants who qualify should be allowed to register and secure accommodation while documentation is finalized.

Students with outstanding 2024 allocations should be permitted to register and graduate, with NSFAS committed to settling fees.

“We acknowledge concerns over funding delays and are actively working with NSFAS and institutions to resolve these issues as quickly as possible,” Manamela assured.

Monitoring the Academic Year: Visits to Provinces

As delegated by the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, to assess the progress of the academic year and ensure that student concerns are addressed, Deputy Minister, Mr Manamela will be visiting Limpopo, North West, Northern Cape, and Gauteng over the next two weeks.

“These visits will give us an opportunity to engage directly with students, institutional leadership, and NSFAS officials to ensure that registration, accommodation, and financial aid issues are properly addressed,” he said.

Important Information for Students

Students in universities, TVET colleges, and CET colleges should take note of the following key information:

NSFAS Helpline: 0800 067 327 / info@nsfas.org.za

Report Unsafe Accommodation: If you are experiencing exploitation or unsafe conditions, report the matter to your institution’s student affairs office and to NSFAS.

Registration & Funding Support: If you are struggling with registration or NSFAS-related funding issues, contact NSFAS servicing teams deployed at institutions or engage your SRC for assistance.

Mental Health & Wellness Support: Most institutions provide counselling services and wellness programs—students are encouraged to use these resources.

Manamela concluded with a firm commitment: “Our students should never have to endure exploitation, abuse, or barriers to their education. We will continue working with all stakeholders to ensure a safe and supportive learning environment for all.”

Enquiries:

Mr Mandla Tshabalala

Cell: 084 304 6239

Email: Tshabalala.M@dhet.gov.za

