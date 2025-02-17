Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada Kicks Off Centennial Year with Inspiring Event for Young Patients

Note to editors: A media kit, including a broadcast of the full event, press release, patient biographies, b-roll footage, and still images, will be available upon request after the event.

MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada invites you to celebrate the launch of its centennial year. This event offers interview, photo, and video opportunities showcasing the hospital’s profound impact on pediatric orthopedic care, research, and education—locally, nationally, and internationally. This milestone event honors the hospital’s legacy while uniting patient ambassadors to inspire current patients with their remarkable stories.

When : February 18, 2025: 10:00 AM ET - 10:45 AM ET (arrive at 9:30 to allow for parking)

: February 18, 2025: 10:00 AM ET - 10:45 AM ET (arrive at 9:30 to allow for parking) Where : Shriners Hospitals for Children - Canada, 1003 boul. Décarie, Montréal, Québec H4A 0A9 (Conference room 2.28)

: Shriners Hospitals for Children - Canada, 1003 boul. Décarie, Montréal, Québec H4A 0A9 (Conference room 2.28) RSVP : moncommunications@shrinenet.org



On behalf of the hospital, CBC television’s Debra Arbec will host a fireside chat with Guinness World Record holder Jani Barré, motivational performer Luca “Lazylegz” Patuelli and more patients from throughout the decades. These inspiring alumni will share their journeys, offering hope and motivation to the next generation of patients.

Event highlights:

The hospital’s history will be recognized through a brief presentation.

Fireside chat led by CBC’s Debra Arbec with patient ambassadors Jani Barré – OI (brittle bone disease) patient ambassador, writer and Guinness Record holder for fastest marathon in a non-racing wheelchair Luca Patuelli “Lazylegz” – Arthrogryposis patient ambassador, performer and dancer Aurélie Grandchamp – Limb lengthening patient ambassador, Medical Resident Philippe Arsenault – Cerebral Palsy patient ambassador

Motivational dance performance by Luca Patuelli “Lazylegz” – Arthrogryposis patient ambassador, performer and dancer

Interview opportunities available upon request.

Additional opportunities:

Photo, video, and interview opportunities available throughout the day.

At 11:30, following the press event, a celebration will mark the official launch. Local dignitaries and important figures from the hospital’s history will bring remarks.

An all-day ice sculpture activity will also take place, including a how-to workshop.



Did you know?

For a century, the hospital has been a cornerstone of pediatric orthopedic care in Montreal. It welcomes over 30,000 patients visits, performs over 1,500 surgeries and undertakes over 11,000 rehab treatments.

Children across Canada have access to the hospital’s care with travel- and transport-related costs covered

Parking: Go to underground parking level P-3 and park close to section 100. When you enter the hospital from the underground parking, you’ll be in the museum on level SS2. Take the elevator to the ground floor (RC). Bring your white parking ticket with you and we’ll exchange it for a pink ticket (free parking) when you register as a media representative.

About Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada

Established in Montreal in 1925, Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada is a bilingual, short-term, acute care hospital, providing ultra-specialized orthopaedic care to children from across Canada and around the world. The mission of the hospital is to provide treatment and rehabilitation to infants, children and young adults with orthopaedic and neuromuscular problems such as scoliosis, osteogenesis imperfecta (brittle bone disease), clubfeet, hip dysplasia, leg length discrepancies and cerebral palsy, among others. The hospital is committed to excellence and innovation in clinical practice, research and education. Affiliated with McGill University, the hospital provides clinical experience and teaching for residents and allied professionals within its outstanding new facility on the Glen site. The hospital is present in communities across Canada, thanks to telemedicine, outreach clinics and satellite clinics.

Media Contact

Timothy Fisher

Director of Marketing and Communications

Timothy.Fisher@shrinernet.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38063aa1-836d-4b8a-8a11-8ceff3c770b8

Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada in 1925 Inauguration of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada in 1925

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.