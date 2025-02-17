Automotive Camera & Camera Module Market Set for Explosive Growth, Enhancing Safety and Autonomous Driving | AMR

Automotive Camera & Camera Module Market Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive camera & camera module market size generated $7.04 billion in 2020, and is estimated to garner $16.22 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, top investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/895 Factors such as increase in demand for autonomous vehicles, rise in demand for safety application by automotive customers and government legislation and regulations mandating the installation of cameras in vehicles accelerate the growth of the automotive camera & camera module market. However, the fluctuating price of raw materials used in manufacturing automotive camera and software failures associated with automotive camera are the factors, which hamper the growth of the automotive camera & camera module market. Conversely, implementation of cameras as an alternative surround view system and increase in the number of traffic accidents are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the growth of the automotive camera & camera module market.In terms of revenue, North America leads the market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The rise in demand for autonomous vehicles across North America fosters the growth of automotive camera & camera module in the North American region. U.S. dominated the automotive camera & camera module market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period . Automotive cameras & camera modules are increasingly being used to enhance road safety in major North American economies.Rise in demand for autonomous vehicles, growth in demand for safety applications by automotive customers, and government legislation and regulations mandating the installation of cameras in vehicles drive the growth of the global automotive camera & camera module market. However, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials used in manufacturing automotive camera and software failures associated with automotive camera hinder the market growth. On the other hand, implementation of cameras as an alternatives surround view system and rise in the number of traffic accidents create new opportunities in the coming years.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/895 The report offers detailed segmentation of the global automotive camera & camera module market based on type, application, technology, vehicle type, distribution channel, and region.Based on type, the single view segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the multi view system segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.1% from 2021 to 2028.Based on application, the park assist segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global automotive camera & camera module market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the ADAS segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 13.1% from 2021 to 2028.Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-camera-and-camera-module-market/purchase-options Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding around one-third of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2028. On the other hand, the market across LAMEA region is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Asia-Pacific and Europe.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-camera-and-camera-module-market/purchase-options 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:-Intel Corporation,Robert Bosch GmbH,ZF Friedrichshafen AG,Aptiv PLC,Veoneer Inc.,Continental AG,DENSO Corporation,Ficosa Internacional SA,Magna International Inc.,Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.Valeo.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.