MOONBEAM CAPITAL INVESTMENTS & STEVEN V. MAKSIN SUE THE PITTSBURGH POST-GAZETTE AND OTHER MEDIA ENTITIES FOR DEFAMATION

Steven V. Maksin

Moonbeam Capital & Steven V. Maksin sue Pittsburgh Post-Gazette & others for defamation, seeking $65M+ in damages over false claims about Century III Mall.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moonbeam Capital Investments LLC and Steven V. Maksin have filed a First Amended Complaint in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania (Case No. 2:24-CV-1700) against PG Publishing Company, Inc. d/b/a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation, Neena Hagen, Michael Korsh, and Pittsburgh Union Progress. The complaint alleges Defamation Per Se and/or False Light Invasion of Privacy against the Defendants.

According to the Complaint, the Defendants published false and defamatory statements regarding Moonbeam Capital Investments LLC and Mr. Maksin related to the Century III Mall in West Mifflin, PA. The lawsuit claims that these untrue statements were published with malice and the intention of damaging the reputation and standing of Moonbeam Capital Investments LLC and Mr. Maksin.

The Complaint seeks compensation of over $65 Million in damages suffered by Moonbeam Capital Investments LLC and Mr. Maksin as a result of the Defendants’ defamatory statements, including losses attributable to the collapse of three business transactions valued in excess of $325 Million due to Defendants’ false statements.

Moonbeam Capital Investments LLC is a private equity firm focused on real estate investments, including acquisitions, redevelopment, and management of distressed commercial and residential properties across the United States. Steven V. Maksin serves as the firm’s manager and holds Certified Public Accountant and Real Estate Broker licenses in New York, is admitted to the Bar in New York and New Jersey, is an adjunct professor in the Business Department at the City University in New York and is a member of the Advisory Board of the New York University Stern School of Business Center for Real Estate Finance Research.

For further details, the case information is available at:

https://www.pacermonitor.com/public/case/56198505/MOONBEAM_CAPITAL_INVESTMENTS_LLC_et_al_v_PITTSBURGH_COMMUNITY_BROADCASTING_CORPORATION_et_al).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.